In the July 24 episode of The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson chose the four men she’d like to take on hometown dates — which means they’re all serious contenders for her final rose. However, not every suitor is sure about an engagement at the end of the season. During a group date in New Orleans, Xavier Bonner confessed that the idea of marriage has “scared” him in the past. But might the 27-year-old biomedical scientist overcome that fear, leading to Charity and Xavier getting engaged on The Bachelorette?

Maybe! Viewers won’t know for sure until the rest of Charity’s season airs. But until then, it’s worth revisiting their run so far — because there are clues that point to a potential engagement (or, at least, a relationship) at the end of all this.

During their Week 4 one-on-one date, Charity voiced concerns about their connection. “He’s fun. He’s a great person, but he does remind me a lot of my past,” she said in a confessional. “And I see some of those qualities that I have grown from, and still am, like, working through.”

Xavier was able to alleviate some of her concerns by citing the example set by his parents: His mom has multiple sclerosis, and his dad serves as her primary caregiver. “Anything she needs, he’s right there at the drop of a hat,” he said. “And so, I want to do that same thing for my wife, the mother of my children.”

By the next week in New Orleans, though, Charity was surprised to hear Xavier share that the commitment of marriage “scares” him. “I know that I want to get engaged, I know I want to get married,” he said. “It’s a question of if that’s you. You know? And so I’m running, like, every single moment between us and trying to gain any sense of clarity. I don’t know what that thing is that’s gonna make me be able to fall in love. It’s just gonna happen.”

While the conversation visibly worried Charity, she ultimately decided to give him a rose later on. “What me and Xavier have is something special,” she said in a confessional. “I can’t deny how I feel about him. Like, it is strong ... but time will only tell if my decision is the right decision.”

Indeed, time will tell — but so will reports about Xavier’s outcome on the season! Spoilers ahead, of course, but Reality Steve claims that Xavier makes it to Fantasy Suites and gets the first overnight date. The Bachelor Nation commentator didn’t report on who Charity’s final rose recipient is, but it certainly could be Xavier. Plus, Charity did tell People that while she was “100% set on an engagement” going into the season, her views evolved and it was no longer the “end all, be all.” So even if Xavier can’t make that commitment, it doesn’t necessarily rule him out.