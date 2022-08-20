Doing the true hero’s work, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally settled the MCU’s age-old debate about Captain America’s V-card. In Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ series, new titular superhero Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) took up the fandom’s cause in an ongoing debate with cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) about whether or not Captain America, aka Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), died a virgin — even though his was “America’s ass.” Ready to put the conversation to rest, Bruce eventually blurted out, “Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.”

Evans, for one, didn’t seem prepared to have his former character’s sexual history revealed — though he seemed to take it all in stride. The same day the Marvel comedy premiered on Aug. 18, Evans tweeted several tears of joy emojis, followed by another indicating that his lips are sealed. Within hours, Ruffalo replied, “Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress.”

As it turns out, Ruffalo never warned Evans that he — or his character, at least — was going to put Cap’s sex life on blast. “I laughed my ass off,” Ruffalo told EW of the She-Hulk scene in an interview published later that day. “I’m like, ‘Does someone need to talk to Captain America about this?’ I haven’t. I was afraid he was going to have it cut. Too late now, buddy. The cat’s out of the bag.”

According to series creator and head writer Jessica Gao, the information about Cap’s virginity came directly from Marvel boss Kevin Feige, who was “really into that joke,” she told Gizmodo’s io9. “I couldn’t believe that we got to definitively settle that issue once and for all,” Gao added.“Our philosophy was really just like let’s just do things until they tell us we can’t because if you start asking for permission too much, then you’re giving people a chance to say no.”

The She-Hulk showrunner also noted that the MCU fandom’s conversations played a major role in the big reveal. “What have we always wanted to see in the MCU?” she explained of the questions she asked during her development process. “There are some things like Captain America’s virginity that really surprised us that it kept going.”

Meanwhile, Evans’ love life off screen has also been a topic of discussion as of late. In a July interview with Shondaland, the Gray Man star shared that he was “laser-focused on finding a partner” who he’d want to live with — though his Hollywood career doesn’t always make dating easy. “I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great,” he said. “I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

Captain America would surely approve.