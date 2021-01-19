TV & Movies
Twitter Is Scandalized By Chris Harrison's Erotic Romance Novel
Even if you were already vaguely aware that Chris Harrison wrote a romance novel, nothing could have prepared you for hearing it read aloud during the Jan. 18 episode of The Bachelor. While introducing a particularly steamy group date, guest Ashley Iaconetti read a passage from the 2016 book — which is called The Perfect Letter — and Twitter was scandalized by how erotic the content was.
