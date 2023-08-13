Chrishell Stause Shut Down Fans Who Still “Ship” Her & Ex Jason Oppenheim

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wants fans to know that she and ex Jason Oppenheim are never ever getting back together. On Aug. 11, the reality star, who married G Flip in May, shared a screenshot of a fan comment that read, “Miss you with Jason,” along with a lengthy reply. “I get these comments all the time on every post, so let me be clear,” Stause responded on her Instagram stories. “It’s never happening.”

In the same post, the Oppenheim Group realtor also provided a relationship update with the Australian musician. “I met my forever partner with G and we are planning a family & everything happened the way it was supposed to,” she added. “Jason is happy & he is a great friend I will have forever. But the people constantly trying to ‘ship’ us getting back together are wasting your time.” In fact, Oppenheim provided the venue for G Flip’s Drummer album release party in Los Angeles on Aug. 6, and the trio posed for several photos together, along with Selling Sunset co-stars Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, and Chelsea Lazkani.

Stause concluded her post encouraging her followers to refrain from “judging a relationship from small public glimpses,” which she noted are “not the same as living in them and truly knowing what and who is right for you.”

Chrishell Stause/Instagram stories

Stause and G Flip first met at a Halloween party in October 2021 (when the former was still dating Oppenheim) and confirmed their relationship at the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion the following May. In an interview with Them published on Aug. 11, G Flip explained that Oppenheim is among those who have celebrated their relationship from the beginning, despite outside criticism. “Me and Chrishell’s relationship has to be extremely solid and we work on that, so things don’t faze us, or things aren’t too big,” the musician said, revealing that the Selling Sunset star they call “Shell” for short, bears the brunt of the public’s queerphobic comments. “But other than that, I don’t have my Google alerts on.”

Saying they are “not a dramatic person,” G Flip, who appeared in Selling Sunset Season 6, also shared their hesitations about filming the Netflix reality series. However, a conversation with Stause about the importance of LGBTQ+ visibility in the media changed their mind. “It’s one of the most successful TV shows — representation is just so important,” G Flip said. “And maybe there’s some kid in middle America who’s not understanding their gender or gender identity and they just saw me and I changed their life. We wanted to just show me and Shell being me and Shell: a healthy, loving, relationship.”

The couple ended up filming plenty of scenes that ended up on the cutting room floor, too. “We’re too healthy and it’s actually not entertaining,” the musician joked. “We’re too cute.”