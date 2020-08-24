Chrissy Teigen's Homeschool Classroom Is Luna & Miles-Approved

The coronavirus pandemic has given many working parents a new job: school teacher. Celebrities are no exception, and some of them are using their platform to help others who are struggling with them even more than they are. On Sunday, Aug. 23, Chrissy Teigen donated school supplies to teachers in need as she preps to homeschool her own children.

After the model and author posted pictures of the homeschool classroom she designed for her children Luna and Miles — which includes, among other things, a ready corner, an art area, and cubbies — she asked teachers to send her lists of supplies they needed to prepare for the academic year, whether they were teaching their students online or in-person. "If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your Amazon wishlist here," she wrote, promising that she "will do as many as I can!"

Soon after tweeting, Teigen praised those who were requesting meaningful teaching materials. "So many of you are asking for books about embracing other races and cultures and it’s just so sweet," she wrote. She then ran into some technical mishaps while buying the supplies, as one does while using Amazon. "I’ll do as many items as I can - I wish there were a button to add everything at once!," she wrote. "It’s gonna take me a long while so bear with me!"

Eventually, Teigen managed to get through 50 different lists with the help of some generous followers. "Today I cleared 50 entire lists and countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through," she wrote. "Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs." She also sympathized with the teachers who are in the position of having to buy school supplies themselves. "I hate that our system failed you so much and you even need to ask for this or pay out of pocket for ANYTHING," she wrote.

Prior to beginning her sweet initiative, Teigen showed fans how she was handling her new role as a teacher, and she seemed very about it. She transformed a large room in her current home into a classroom, complete with a unique "book wall" and a "soft and cozy" reading nook. "Everyone get ready for... miss chrissy," she tweeted. "Pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!)" However, she did acknowledge that she won't really be the one educating her children. "We are absolutely bringing in a professional but I’ve got cooking, john’s got music, grandma has...day drinking," she quipped. "It will be a great school year."

With this type of energy at Teigen's home, even the kids who really hate school would have fun.