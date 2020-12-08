Chrissy Teigen Responds To John Legend's NSFW Instagram Comment With Total Shock

Fair warning for anyone who keeps tabs on A-list celebrity couples: John Legend's NSFW comment on Chrissy Teigen's latest Instagram post is for mature audiences only. On Dec. 7, Teigen posted a photo of herself sporting shapewear and a black bra while cuddling with her dog. But when her husband got almost too flirty in the comments, her reaction was absolute gold.

"F*ck it," Teigen captioned the post, referring to her decision to share the revealing shot on a whim. However, as captured by @commentsbycelebs Instagram page, her husband interpreted the caption a bit differently. "Don't mind if I do," the "All of Me" singer commented. Needless to say, Teigen was taken aback by her husband's dirty response. "Hoooooooooooly sh*t dude!!!!!!!!" she responded.

Of course, the high-profile couple has a history of dropping risqué comments on each other's Instagrams. In July 2019, Teigen posted a vacation photo captioned "send me my check," and Legend responded with nothing but praise for his wife. "How could we possibly pay you for this priceless work of art," he wrote. They're also known for pranking each other on the internet; in April, for example, Teigen trolled Legend with an Arthur doll of all things, jokingly calling the stuffed animal their son Miles' "daddy."

The couple's latest flirty exchange proves that they're still having fun amid what's been a challenging time for them. In September, the pair announced that they lost their third child, a baby boy that they planned on naming Jack, as Teigen was 20 weeks along. The Cravings cookbook author revealed the news by sharing a series of emotional photos from the hospital that captured the experience. "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out," she wrote in the caption. "But we will hug and love each other harder to get through it."

In an October essay for Medium, Teigen explained the medical symptoms that led to her pregnancy loss and opened up about saying goodbye to their son. "My mom, John and I each held him and said our own private goodbyes, mom sobbing through Thai prayer," she wrote. "I asked the nurses to show me his hands and feet and I kissed them over and over and over again." She also thanked fans and friends for the support. "Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see," she continued. "Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky."