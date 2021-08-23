Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Are Possibly Married & Hoping To Have Babies “ASAP”

Less than a month after celebrating their first anniversary, rumors are swirling that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss secretly tied the knot. According to Cosmopolitan, multiple tipsters told celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi that the Bachelorette couple exchanged their vows this past weekend. “Clare and Dale are married,” one tipster revealed. “They did it in ‘secret’ but filmed it with a small crew and serious NDA.”

Per Deuxmoi’s insider, Clare and Dale are currently “negotiating” with print magazines to try to set up coverage that will coincide with an alleged wedding special. And although the second tipster did not say anything about a televised wedding special, they also claimed that the couple got hitched. “Yes Clare and Dale are married,” they reportedly wrote, adding that the reality stars hope to have babies “ASAP.”

So far, the pair hasn’t addressed the marriage rumors themselves. However, Bachelorette fans on Reddit found some additional evidence that the two may have made things official. In a recent post on the 40-year-old hairstylist’s Instagram Stories, the former football player was wearing a ring that looked a lot like a wedding band. But according to some Redditors, the 32-year-old’s ring is actually a sleep-tracking ring.

Even if the ring is just a way for Dale to track his REM cycle, it’s clear that he’s totally in love with the Season 16 star. “It’s the moments that nobody sees that make life and our love so special,” the athlete wrote in a July 28 Instagram post to mark their first anniversary. “The most beautiful thing is that those are the moments only we will carry forever. When we first met I knew God’s hand was at work but I could have never imagined the journey he had in store for us. Love you with all my heart @clarecrawley.”

Clare, for her part, shared a five-minute video of all their best memories, from the moment they first met until now. “Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary love!!” she wrote. It’s worth noting, however, that their relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing. After getting engaged and leaving the show early to start their lives together, Dale announced that he and Clare split in a now-deleted Instagram post from Jan. 19. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

Shocked by Dale’s announcement, Clare responded a few days later in a now-deleted post of her own. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she wrote, adding that their relationship “was not perfect” but that she was fully invested. And after being spotted out together the following month, Us Weekly confirmed in March that they were officially back on. “They are now just starting to really understand all the difficulties a public relationship can create,” a source told the magazine. “And they want to make sure they are giving their relationship the opportunity it deserves without all stress and anxiety that followed after the show.”