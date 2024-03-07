Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Clay Gravesande’s journey to the altar during Love Is Blind Season 6 didn’t end in “I do” — but it did result in a surprisingly frank conversation between Clay’s parents, Margarita and Trevor, which several fans are praising as an all-time best Love Is Blind moment.

To recap, AD and Clay started with a powerful connection, but things got shaky after he opened up about where his insecurities about a committed relationship were coming from.

Cheating was a “regular thing” for his dad, Clay told AD in Episode 7, adding that he’d even accompany his dad on “infidelity trips” his mom knew nothing about. “So to me, the concept of one girl — I’m always having the fear of, like, Can I just be with one person?” he said.

His doubts persisted in future conversations, culminating in a heart-to-heart conversation between Clay and his dad before his wedding. “I looked up to my dad, I loved how smooth he was. So the pros of my dad, I identified, and I wanted to be like my dad,” he said in a confessional during the finale, which dropped on March 6. “But I didn’t know that I took some of his cons as well.”

A Difficult Decision

Ultimately, AD was ready to wed, but Clay did not say “I do,” explaining that he still had to “work” on himself, and it wouldn’t be responsible to get married.

Netflix

An at-the-altar breakup is not surprising for longtime Love Is Blind viewers. But what made Clay and AD’s fallout so compelling is that the show followed Clay’s mom, Margarita, as she took Trevor to task about his past infidelity — and how it’s still impacting their son years later.

“Kids, when they grow up, and they see things, it’s like ... is marriage for real? Or is marriage something that you get into and you lie, and you deceive? And he took a lot of that to the altar with his decision,” Margarita told her ex-husband, to whom she was married for 23 years.

Trevor tearfully acknowledged that he didn’t have “the best role models” growing up, and Margarita took his hand. “Although we came from broken families, that doesn’t mean that we have to pass on that brokenness to our kids.”

Navigating Generational Trauma

Trevor agreed that it was important to “stop the cycle,” and said he wanted Clay to meet someone like Margarita. “Yeah, but you met me — but you wasn’t good to me. OK? So, we won’t talk about that anymore,” she replied.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were moved by the frank, devastating conversation — with several declaring it “the best part of the season.”

Netflix

“His mom is amazing and it sucks that she had to revisit that hurt again on TV like this,” wrote one user, with another expressing their hopes that “Clay and his parents get a much needed therapy session.”

“Clay’s parents’ conversation was so deeply vulnerable, raw, and touching,” said one fan. “Healing generational patterns is so hard, and these are the necessary conversations to start the process.”