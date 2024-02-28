Clay Regrets Comparing Himself To This Love Is Blind Couple

Weddings are approaching fast on Love Is Blind Season 6. During the latest batch of episodes, which dropped on Feb. 28, the couples grappled with their readiness for the altar. Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Clay Gravesande successfully moved past their pod love triangle with Matthew Duliba, but life back in Charlotte, North Carolina, brought forth new insecurities.

For Clay, one of them came about in a very full-circle way, by watching, well, Love Is Blind.

“Seeing the examples that I saw, I was like, wow ... that is what a husband is supposed to come like,” Clay told AD in Episode 10. Watching another man who “says all the right things,” Clay continued, made him feel as though he wasn’t “mature” enough to get married himself.

“I’m seeing some of the men that are, like, really ready, and I’m looking at myself like, damn,” he said. “I’m a little bit embarrassed by that, and especially articulating that to you.”

So, which Love Is Blind success story was Clay comparing himself against? That would be Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell from Season 4, he tells Bustle.

Love Is Blind Goes Meta

“I was like, oh, no, I’m not the guy that Brett is,” Clay recalls of watching the fan-favorite couple, whose love story aired last spring. “It probably made me a little more pessimistic for myself ... but AD did a good job of talking me out of that.”

Netflix

As you’ll remember, Brett and Tiffany are one of a handful of Love Is Blind couples who not only said “I do” but are still together today. Comparing himself against them and confronting the memory of his own dad’s infidelity made Clay feel insecure about his journey to the altar. But as he says, AD didn’t let him linger on the negative self-talk for long.

“I don’t want what you’ve seen on TV. I don’t want that,” she assured him in Episode 10. “I’m so content and so happy with you, and I love everything that comes out of your mouth — it might be a little silly, but, like, I process it and I come back. I’m not afraid.”

A Filming Regret

Fans will have to wait and see whether Clay and AD’s relationship makes it beyond the Love Is Blind “experiment.” But until then, Clay is reflecting on his journey — and acknowledges one more area he’d do differently today.

“I would have bought into the process [more], especially in Charlotte,” Clay says, adding that production times often clashed with his work schedule (as viewers see in the latest batch of episodes). “And I do think that definitely affected some of the arguments that me and AD had. So I would have been a little bit more upfront with my schedule, and tried to work with the production staff, so I’m able to be there and present for every scene.”