Peaky Blinder Fans Will Likely Recognise Connor Swindells’ Girlfriend

The chances are, you’ve most likely watched Sex Education’s Connor Swindells a lot as of late. In addition to portraying the headmaster's son Adam Groff in the hit Netflix series, the actor has also taken the lead in BBC drama. SAS Rogue Heroes. Penned by Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight, the war drama sees Swindells portrays David Stirling, the founder and creator of the British Army's Special Air Service. As viewers see more of the actor, who is also set to star in Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie, many may wonder what Swindells’ life is like behind the camera, and who he's dating.

Swindells, 26, is reportedly dating fellow actor Amber Anderson, 30. Audiences may well remember Anderson for portraying Lady Diana Mitford in Peaky Blinders. According to the Daily Mail, the couple has been dating for two years, having met on the set of Emma, a 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen's novel starring Anya Taylor Joy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O'Connor, and Mia Goth. Since starring in the film, Swindells and Anderson have been spotted out and about in London, most recently walking their rescue dog Moose where they were seen kissing. They made it red carpet official at the afterparty for Netflix's The Sandman in August 2022 and were photographed together again during an SAS Rogue Heroes event in October.

While neither has shared any photographs on social media, Swindells and Anderson shared the tragic loss of their cat John on Instagram. "Will the pain stop? I hope not. It's all we get after someone goes," the SAS Rogue Heroes star wrote, tagging Anderson in the post. "The pain you've left is most certainly real. Even just for a silly cat." Anderson added that she'll miss their "weird little man, who couldn't miaow properly and so would run down the garden literally screaming at us."

Swindells previously dated his Sex Education co-star Aimee Lou Wood, but hasn’t opened up about their split. Meanwhile, Wood gave a small insight into their time together, revealing the reason behind the break-up. "Sometimes it's just the combination of the two of you creating some unhealthy themes," she told Grazia magazine. "We'd had some time apart because of work, and then we realised that maybe the relationship wasn't serving us both. We still really love each other and respect each other. It was an okay breakup, it wasn't dramatic."