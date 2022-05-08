Aimee Lou Wood won a TV BAFTA in 2021 for her portayal of Sex Education’s Aimee Gibbs. Now, she’s returning to the award ceremony to present an award, joining the likes of Olivia Colman and Michelle Keegan. While much is known about her on-screen prowess, what do we know about the actor’s life away from the camera?

Publicly, Wood doesn’t seem to be dating anyone at the moment. In fact, she’s very much focused on the relationship she has with herself. “I find it hard when I'm in relationships to maintain my sense of who I am. I'm very independent, but I'm also quite impressionable. I can be taken away from myself quite easily,” she told Grazia. “I kind of start betraying myself and compromising my integrity to keep someone else happy. That's why it's really important for me to have time alone.”

The actress also spoke about her split from Sex Education co-star Connor Swindells, who plays Adam Groff. She claimed they still “love and respect” each other and that their 2020 split “wasn’t dramatic.” Interestingly, the duo’s two-year relationship partially coincided with their on-screen romance. Of the split, she told Grazia: “We’d had some time apart because of work, and then we realised that maybe the relationship wasn’t serving us both.”

Wood spent Valentine’s Day in snowy New York this year. After attending the Tory Burch A/W22 show, she captioned an Instagram gallery post of her time in the city. “Doesn’t get much dreamier than NYC in the snow on Valentines Day. I felt like Meg Ryan,” she told fans.

In February 2021, the actress revealed on the Make It Reign podcast that she had a “vulnerability hangover” post-filming masturbation scenes for Sex Education. But she also said, “I was like, 'I look hideous, my arse in the air, so unflattering.’ But I’m so happy it was like that and not airbrushed, flattering angles.”

Whoever’s up next for the star, they’re unlikely to lack in the manners department. Wood has shared tips for post-lockdown dating with Bustle before, revealing that “impoliteness” is “such an ick” for her. We couldn’t agree more.