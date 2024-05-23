Courteney Cox is bringing back Monica Geller in the most hilarious way. On May 22, the actor, who played Monica for ten seasons on Friends, recreated one of the character’s most memorable lines in a now-viral Instagram reel.

The video begins with a straight-haired Cox walking towards some patio doors, declaring “I love Miami!” However, once outside, the actor’s hair becomes noticeably curly. Cox then mouths a voiceover of Monica’s memorable line, “It's the humidity!”

The character quipped the phrase in the Friends Season 9 episode “The One in Barbados Part 1,” during which Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Phoebe, and Joey accompany Ross on a business trip to the Caribbean. In the 2003 episode, Monica’s hair grows significantly more voluminous due to the Barbadian heat. Frustrated, she eventually shouts, “It's the humidity!”

Cox’s latest Instagram clip sparked a wave of comments from Friends fans, with many referencing jokes made about Monica’s hair in the Season 9 episode.

“I came with Monica, I’m leaving with Weird Al,” one user commented under the clip. “Time for the seashells,” another joked, referring to Monica’s solution to her frizzy hair: braided hair with seashells.

This isn’t the first time Cox has referenced Monica’s frizzy ‘do. In another of her recent Instagram bits, which she has become known for among her 15 million followers, the actor poked fun at some of her past onscreen hairstyles.

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox in Friends. NBCU Photo Bank

In the viral reel, Cox is asked by a dog walker outside her home “What’s going on?,” to which she replies, “Construction.” However, she quickly notices the dog walker’s hoodie, which has a photo of Cox’s Gale Weathers bangs from Scream 3 printed on the front.

“What is that? Don’t wear that sweatshirt,” she says. “The bangs? Come on. That’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing.” Cox then heads inside to check on construction workers at her home. To her surprise, they’re revealed to be wearing sweatshirts featuring some of her past haircuts, including her Misfits of Science bob and Monica’s humidity hair.