Courteney Cox is remembering some of her past hairstyles, including Monica Geller’s “It’s the humidity!” Friends frizz.

Cox regularly delights her 14.8 million followers with hilarious Instagram bits, and in her latest reel shared on Jan. 9, the actor comes face-to-face with the most daring ‘dos from her career so far.

In the video, Cox is asked by a dog walker outside her home “What’s going on?,” to which she responds: “Construction.”

However, her attention is soon drawn to their hoodie that has a photo of Cox’s infamous Gale Weathers bangs from Scream 3 printed on the front.

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers in Scream 3. Miramax / Youtube / 'Scream 3'

“What is that? Don’t wear that sweatshirt,” Cox says. “The bangs? Come on. That’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing.”

Cox then proceeds to check up on the construction workers inside — all of whom are revealed to be wearing a sweatshirt featuring some of her past haircuts.

As The Twilight Zone theme tune plays, she notices a photo of her Misfits of Science character, Gloria Dinallo, who sported a bob throughout the 1985 series.

Monica’s Friends Frizz

One sweatshirt also features a screenshot of Monica’s memorable frizzy ‘do from the Friends Season 9 episode “The One in Barbados,” during which her character’s hair succumbs to the island’s tropical humidity.

Fans had a lot to say about Cox’s newest Instagram gag, with one follower declaring: “Monica’s big hair was actually iconic.”

Courteney Cox in Friends. Warner Bros. / 'Friends'

“If you’ve ever had a bad day, just remember Courteney’s hair on Scream 3,” another fan joked, while someone wrote: “I want all the sweatshirts now. Please and thank you.”

Cox has been known to make light fun of her past hairstyles in recent years, most recently on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022, when she joked that her Scream bangs are “the worst.”

“I forgot about that. There was nothing worse,” Cox said at the time. “That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film.”