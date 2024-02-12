Courteney Cox Honored Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday With A Matthew Perry Clip

Courteney Cox is proving that she’ll be there for her Friends, especially Jennifer Aniston. For her co-star’s 55th birthday on Feb. 11, Cox shared a loving tribute on Instagram, which included a nod to their late castmate Matthew Perry.

In a slideshow, Cox shared two throwback photos of her and Aniston together, followed by a video of one of Aniston’s many scenes with Perry. “Not sure why this is one of my favorite clips,” she wrote in the caption. “I guess it’s because nobody else in the world could make this line sound so cute.”

In the scene, Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, tells Perry’s character, Chandler Bing, that “Monica just broke my seashell lamp,” sounding endearingly upset and absurd.

“Happy Birthday my sweet Jenny Louise,” Cox continued in the caption. “Also don’t know why I call her that… but I sure do love you.” Aniston seemed to appreciate the gesture, responding in the comments, “You BROKE IT! I love you.”

Courteney Cox’s Instagram tribute to Jennifer Aniston. Courteney Cox / Instagram

Aniston commemorated her own birthday on Instagram too, sharing a video recap of her life thus far. The nostalgic clip starts with Rachel’s birthday on Friends, and then goes back in time to a series of photos from Aniston’s childhood, before jumping forward to the present. The actor captioned the video “grateful,” and shared Stanley Kunitz’s poem “The Layers.”

In the comments section, Aniston received birthday wishes from people like Florence Pugh, Leslie Mann, Juliette Lewis, and Isla Fisher. Her friend Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “Could not love you more. Happy happy, you gorgeous human being!”

The Friends cast has famously stayed close since the series wrapped in 2004. Earlier this month, Aniston reunited with co-star David Schwimmer for an UberEats’ Super Bowl ad. In the commercial, she forgets who he is. “Well, we worked together for 10 years,” he says. She responds, “like I’d forget 10 years of my life” as she walks away.