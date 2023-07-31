Almost two decades after the show wrapped for good, Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow (aka Rachel Green, Monica Geller, and Phoebe Buffay) appear to be closer than ever. Taking to Instagram on July 30 in celebration of Kudrow’s 60th birthday, Aniston and Cox paid tribute to the actor — revealing their unusual nicknames for The Comeback star in the process.

“Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW,” Aniston wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of throwback pics of herself and Kudrow. “She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you. I love you,” she added in a caption, before referring to the Romy and Michele star as “my sweet Floosh.”

Meanwhile, Cox described Kudrow as the “smartest, funniest, and most thoughtful person” in a separate birthday tribute, adding on Instagram: “I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love.” The Scream star also referred to Kudrow as “my Loot,” seemingly revealing her own nickname for the actor.

Responding to her birthday messages on Instagram, Kudrow then lovingly called Anistion her “Joooiest Joooo,” before referring to Cox as her “Cahoot.”

Fans of the trio were thrilled by their “adorable” Instagram exchanges, with one user commenting: “Any Friends fans live for posts like these.” Meanwhile, another joked: “Rachel and Monica wishing Phoebe a happy birthday in 2023... my heart can’t handle this.”

In February 2023, the Friends stars reunited in celebration of Cox’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, Aniston and Kudrow shared their love for their BFF, and reminisced on the show that brought them together almost three decades earlier.

“To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney, and she is responsible for all of that,” Aniston said at the time, while Kudrow added: “You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and what's most important – a truly good and decent human being. And thank you for enriching our lives personally.”