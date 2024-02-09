It’s almost the second Sunday of February, which means it’s time for an important pop culture event — the Super Bowl commercials.

The Super Bowl ads are the main event for many viewers, eagerly anticipating the A-list cameos and comedic seconds-long commercials between football plays. And like every year, they don’t come cheap for advertisers; a 30-second Super Bowl LVIII spot costs $7 million.

So, companies are once again making the most of their commercials this year, creating viral moments and teasing them days before the game in extended online cuts. Here’s a look at some of the star-studded and funny ads, ranging from nostalgic TV reunions to a possible Beyoncé appearance. (Yes, one company may have actually paid for her cameo.)

Jennifer Aniston’s Friends Reunion

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in Uber Eats’ Super Bowl commercial. Uber Eats / YouTube

Uber Eats reunited Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer on a Hollywood film set, just like the good ol’ days. The only problem was that Aniston completely forgot who he was. Maybe Ross and Rachel are still on a break, after all?

Pete Davidson & Kate McKinnon’s Cat

Kate McKinnon and Mayo Cat in Hellmann’s Super Bowl commercial Hellmanns / YouTube

In Hellmann’s Super Bowl ad, Kate McKinnon cedes the spotlight to her adorable cat after discovering she can meow “mayo.” Naturally, Mayo Cat becomes an instant star, attending world summits, walking red carpets, and even dating her owner’s former Saturday Night Live co-star Pete Davidson. (Naturally, the cat breaks things off.)

The Beckhams Get “Honest”

Victoria Beckham in Uber Eats’ Super Bowl commercial. Uber Eats / YouTube

For another of Uber Eats’ Super Bowl ads, David and Victoria Beckham recreated their viral “be honest” moment from their Netflix documentary. But rather than have her admit that her dad drove a Rolls-Royce, which she nods to, David wants his wife to announce that they’re in a big commercial that also stars “Jessica Aniston,” all for a big “baseball game.”

Aubrey Plaza’s Parks & Rec Reunion

Aubrey Plaza in Mountain Dew’s Super Bowl commercial. YouTube / Mountain Dew

Aubrey Plaza knows how to have a “blast” — a Mountain Dew Baja Blast, that is. In the ad, Plaza pretends to have fun at many terrible events, getting by the soda in hand, before reuniting with her Parks & Recreation co-star Nick Offerman to fly on dragons. Now, that’s an actual blast.

Kris Jenner Twists An Oreo

Kris Jenner in Oreo's Super Bowl commercial. YouTube / Oreo

For Oreos’ Super Bowl ad, the cookies imagined a world where big decisions were made based on which side the creamy filling is on after twisting them apart, from the extinction of dinosaurs to the Kardashians’ reality TV empire. Kris Jenner twists a Oreo to decide whether to put her family on TV, and the cream is on the left. “Hope you’re ready to keep up,” she said.

Ben Affleck Becomes A Popstar

Ben Affleck in Dunkin’s 2024 Super Bowl commercial. YouTube / Dunkin

Ben Affleck, certified King of Dunkin’, continued his reign with his second Super Bowl ad campaign. This time, instead of serving his wife J.Lo in the drive-thru, he’s taking a page from her book and attempting to become a popstar, inspired by his viral bored look at the 2023 Grammys. “I even have a persona like J.Lo — or B.Lo,” he tells a confused producer.

Glenn Close Is... Tina Fey?

Glenn Close as Tina Fey in Booking.com’s Super Bowl commercial. YouTube / Booking.com

Tina Fey brought in her 30 Rock co-stars Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer to be her body doubles as she tries to explore all of the different accommodations that Booking.com offers. It all goes well until Glenn Close unmasks herself and steals Fey’s lines.

Drew Barrymore Protects Arnold

Paramount+ assembled an eclectic cast for their Super Bowl ad: Drew Barrymore, Sir Patrick Stewart, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Survivor host Jeff Probst, and Arnold of Hey Arnold! The group debates whether to use Arnold’s football-shaped head to reach the top of Paramount Mountain, surrounded by the likes of Peppa Pig, Dora the Explorer, and Jim Dangle from Reno 911! And that’s just the start of the chaos to come.

Beyoncé?!

Beyonce performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Chris Graythen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

On Feb. 7, Verizon teased their Super Bowl ad with a preview showing Tony Hale with many lemons. “Hold up, she wants me to squeeze all these lemons by myself?” he asks, possibly nodding to Beyoncé’s Lemonade album. Another teaser featured Hale with the singer’s Renaissance mascot, Reneigh. These hints only point in one direction: a Queen Bey cameo.

Verizon was one of the sponsors for the Renaissance World Tour, and Beyoncé is no stranger to Super Bowl ads, having done a few of Pepsi’s commercials. But fans may have to wait until the big game to see if she appears on screen.