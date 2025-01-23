Elphaba is proving to be Pop-u-lar, just as Glinda wanted. On Jan. 23, Cynthia Erivo earned an Oscar nomination for her acclaimed performance as Elphaba in Wicked — and casually made some history in the process.

Erivo reacted to her historic Oscar nom on Instagram by sharing a slideshow of Wicked memories, much like her co-star Ariana Grande. “Moments like this don’t come along very often, and when they do, it is sacrilege to let them pass by without a moment of gratitude,” she wrote.

How Cynthia Made History

With her Wicked nod, Erivo becomes just the second Black woman to be nominated for Best Actress multiple times at the Academy Awards, after previously being recognized in the category for Harriet in 2020 (Renée Zellweger won that year for Judy). She’s joined by Viola Davis, who received Best Actress nods for The Help in 2012 and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in 2021, but won neither.

If Erivo takes home the Oscar, she would be just the second Black woman ever to win Best Actress, following Halle Berry’s historic victory for Monster’s Ball in 2001. She would also become the youngest EGOT recipient of all time, given that she’s already landed the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony, all related to her acclaimed role as Celia in the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple.

Cynthia’s Reaction

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Erivo started her emotional Instagram note by sharing her gratitude for Wicked. “I am grateful, grateful to @theacademy, grateful to be a part of something that makes people feel seen, grateful to be a cog in the wheel of a piece that makes us believe in magic, grateful to have experienced a dream come true, and deeply deeply grateful for this unbelievable recognition.”

As part of her post, Erivo shared a throwback photo, writing a very sentimental message to her child self. “I often get asked what I would say to my younger self,” she said. “Well today there’s nothing to be said. She is smiling, beaming, glowing from ear to ear. That speaks volumes.”

She then went on to thank her “sister” Grande, who was also nominated in Best Supporting Actress for playing Glinda. “What a joy it is to be here with you watching as you ascend and amaze and become the actress you were meant to be,” she wrote. “Congratulations first time nominee, I’m so so proud of you!! There is no one in the world I would have wanted to do this with more than you.”

She concluded her letter by acknowledging the film’s director Jon M. Chu. “Thank you @jonmchu, our fearless leader whose kindness provided us with the room to play,” she said. “You are deserving of all good things and I’m lucky to call you my brother.”