Perhaps the most exclusive club in showbiz is that of the EGOTers. Members — who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — have taken home the most distinguished awards in television, music, film, and Broadway. On Feb. 5, 2023, Viola Davis earned the EGOT roster after taking home a Grammy for her memoir, Finding Me. Many entertainment fans are now wondering, “Who else is an EGOT? And how many EGOTs are there?”

With this latest win, only 18 artists have achieved EGOT status. Some have completed the award acronym in a dozen years. Others accomplished the feat over the course of decades. Some EGOTers have reached the goal early in their career, while others experienced the achievement much later (one even posthumously). They are actors, producers, writers, composers, and comedians. Some are more famous for their films, while others are Broadway icons. Several artists are very close to EGOTing, with each of them missing only one of the coveted awards, such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt, and Cynthia Nixon. But that could all change very soon in upcoming awards seasons.

Without further ado, here are all 18 EGOTs, and how they joined the exclusive club.

Viola Davis Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Viola Davis earned the final piece of her EGOT, a Grammy, on Feb. 5 — scoring the Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording prize for her memoir, Finding Me. “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola,” Davis began her acceptance speech. “To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey — I just EGOT!”

Jennifer Hudson Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment In perhaps one of the most impressive career trajectories, Jennifer Hudson catapulted from reality star to EGOT in less than 20 years. After coming in 7th place on reality competition American Idol in 2004, Hudson won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in her first film, Dreamgirls. Her debut self-titled album won a Grammy for Best R&B Album in 2009. Then in 2021, she produced Baba Yaga, which won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media. Though she had a critically acclaimed Broadway run as part of the cast of The Color Purple, Hudson completed her EGOT with a Tony Award for co-producing the Best Musical winner A Strange Loop in 2022. She is only the second Black woman to win all four awards.

Alan Menken Tolga Akmeng/AFP/Getty Images Best known as a beloved Disney composer for The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and The Beauty and the Beast, Menken completed his EGOT in 2020. He first won an Oscar in 1989, which honored the score of The Little Mermaid and the film’s iconic song “Under the Sea” (winning both Best Original Score and Best Original Song awards that year). The film’s soundtrack and “Under the Sea” also won Grammy Awards in 1991. He has been nominated for the scores of five Broadway shows, winning the Tony in 2012 for Newsies. In 2020, he completed his EGOT with a Daytime Emmy for the original song “Waiting in the Wings” that appeared in Tangled: The Series. In total, Menken has won eight Academy Awards, 11 Grammy Awards, one Tony, and one Emmy.

Tim Rice English composer and author Tim Rice originally considered a career in the legal world – until he met Andrew Lloyd Webber. Rice has been nominated nine times for a Tony, winning his first two in 1980 for his work on Evita (Best Book of a Musical and Best Musical Score). The following year, Evita earned him his first Grammy for the Best Cast Show Album award. He’s also won Oscars in the Best Original Song category for the Evita film adaption, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King. Rice achieved EGOT status in 2018 by winning Outstanding Variety Special for Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert.

Andrew Lloyd Webber Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images An esteemed musical theater composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s first awards were for the 1980 production of Evita, which won him the Tony for Best Original Score and the Grammy for Best Original Cast Recording. Notably, Webber also won a Tony and a Grammy for the original stage production of Cats. The 1996 film version of Evita went on to win Webber a Best Original Song Academy Award for the song “You Must Love Me.” Webber completed his EGOT in 2018 for executive producing the televised event Jesus Christ Superstar — the same production and year that made John Legend an EGOT.

John Legend Singer John Legend became the first Black man to EGOT when he won the 2018 Emmy for producing Jesus Christ Superstar, which he also starred in. To date, the singer has won 33 awards from 88 nominations, including the 2014 Best Original Song Academy Award for Selma’s “Glory,” which he won with rapper Common; the 2017 Tony Award for co-producing Jitney; and 12 Grammy Awards, the first of which came in 2006 when he was crowned Best New Artist.

Robert Lopez Jason LaVeris/WireImage/Getty Images Robert Lopez achieved EGOT status in the shortest period of time: 11 years. He also joined the exclusive club at only 39 years old, making him the youngest EGOTer. Even more impressive? Lopez has more than one of each award. Lopez started winning awards in 2004, when he won his first Tony (of 3) for Best Original Score of Avenue Q. He won a Grammy for Wonder Pets, locking in the Outstanding Music Direction and Composition award in 2010. He won his first Oscar in 2014 for Best Original Song for Frozen’s “Let It Go.” The WandaVision tune “Agatha All Along” earned him his first Emmy in 2021, in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category. He and his wife, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, share almost all of the awards together, except for the Tony. “I have an EGO now,” she said joking about the award she’s missing.

Scott Rudin Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment Scott Rudin’s work includes producing more than 100 films and television shows dating back to 1980, including Lady Bird and The Social Network. In 1984, He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin’ won him his only Emmy, for Outstanding Children’s Program. A decade later, the native New Yorker won his first of 12 Tony Awards. He earned his first Tony for producing Passion, which won Best Musical. The Coen Brothers’ crime thriller No Country for Old Men earned him an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2008. Rudin’s work on The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording secured him a Grammy (and the EGOT label) in 2012.

Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi Goldberg has always been a comedian first, so it makes sense that her first award was a Grammy for her 1986 self-titled comedy album. In 1990, her acclaimed supporting performance Ghost earned Goldberg an Academy Award. She completed the EGOT in 2002 with two awards — one win for producing the Sutton Foster-led Broadway show Thoroughly Modern Millie and a Daytime Emmy for hosting Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel.

Mike Nichols Sonia Moskowitz/Archive Photos/Getty Images Mike Nichols’ work as a film and television director has earned him most of the acclaim of his career, but he began in the business as an improv comedian. His improv work with Elaine May earned him his first award, a Grammy, in 1961. Shortly thereafter, the comedic duo disbanded and Nichols began directing and won his first live theater directing award in 1964 for Barefoot in the Park, which starred Robert Redford and Elizabeth Ashley. Perhaps his most famous project was directing The Graduate, and he won the Best Director Academy Award for it in 1967. After decades in the business, Nichols got his Emmy in 2001 for directing the TV film Wit, which he co-wrote with Emma Thompson.

Mel Brooks Kim Kulish/AFP/Getty Images In 1967, the Renaissance man of comedy Mel Brooks won an Emmy for writing the variety special The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special. The following year, he won the Academy Award for screenwriting The Producers, which he also directed. A longtime comedian, Brooks won a 1998 Grammy for a revival of his long-running sketch The 2000 Year Old Man. When The Producers was adapted for the stage in 2001, Brooks won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Jonathan Tunick Walter McBride/Getty Images Entertainment Tunick was nominated for one Oscar in his career, winning Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics for A Little Night Music in 1977. Five years later, after his first time being nominated for an Emmy Award, he took home the golden statue for Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction in Night of 100 Stars. His work on No One is Alone earned him a Grammy for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocal(s) in 1989. In the 20 years since his first award, Tunick solidified his membership in the EGOT club by winning Best Orchestration of the Titanic musical in 1997.

Marvin Hamlisch Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images Composer and musician extraordinaire Marvin Hamlisch was a child prodigy. At 7 years old, he was the youngest person to be accepted to Juilliard (at the time). Later in life, he won three Oscars in 1974 for his work on The Sting (Best Music, Scoring Original Song Score and/or Adaptation) and The Way We Were (Best Music, Original Song and Best Music, Original Dramatic Score). Two years later, Hamlisch won a Tony for A Chorus Line for Best Original Score Written For The Theater. Hamlisch’s work on The Way We Were also earned him two of his four Grammys in 1975, which included Best New Artist. In 1995, he won two Emmys for his work on Barbra: The Concert (Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Direction, and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics).

Audrey Hepburn A career spanning five decades, British star Audrey Hepburn won her Academy Award in 1954 for Roman Holiday, which capitulated her into stardom. She quickly followed that up with a 1954 Tony win for her leading performance in Ondine. It would be exactly 40 years before she received the last two awards for her EGOT, but Hepburn didn’t live to see the day. She passed away before receiving both her 1993 Emmy for Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn and the 1994 Grammy Award for the children’s album Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales, making her the first to reach this achievement posthumously.

John Gielgud Hulton Deutsch/Corbis Historical/Getty Images The English actor and theater director’s career spanned more than seven decades. Gielgud’s first award was a Tony in 1961 for his work on Big Fish, Little Fish (Best Direction of A Play). Nominated 10 times, he took home a Grammy in 1980 for Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording for Ages of Man — Reading of Shakespeare. In 1982, Gielgud won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the romantic comedy Arthur. In 1991, at the age of 87, Gielgud won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special in Summer’s Lease. Fun fact: Gielgud was the first EGOT winner to be knighted.

Rita Moreno Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rita Moreno splashed onto the screen as Anita in the film adaptation of West Side Story, for which she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1961. A few years later in 1972, Moreno won a Grammy for her contributions to the children’s album The Electric Company. Her comedic turn as Googie Gomez in 1975’s The Ritz earned her a Tony. By the end of the 1970s, Moreno completed her EGOT with a Supporting Actress Emmy for The Muppets. Moreno is the first Latina to win all four awards. She is one of 24 people to ever win the Triple Crown of Acting, which acknowledges those who have won an Oscar, Tony and Emmy for acting specifically (fellow EGOT Helen Hayes is another).

Helen Hayes Brownie Harris/Corbis Historical/Getty Images Known as “The First Lady of the American Theater,” Hayes won her first Oscar in 1934 as Best Actress in a Leading Role in The Sins of Madelon Claudet. She won her second Oscar more than 35 years later. Next, Hayes won her first Tony in 1947 for Happy Birthday for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play. The nine-time Emmy nominee took home one, winning Best Actress in 1953. More than 20 years later, Hayes earned a Grammy in 1977 for Best Spoken Word Recording for Great American Documents.

Richard Rodgers Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images The composer — most known for musicals such as Babes in Arms, Pal Joey, Oklahoma!, and The Sound of Music —was the first person to reach EGOT status. Rodgers won his first award, an Oscar in 1946 for Best Music, Original Song in State Fair (sharing the honor with Oscar Hammerstein). Four years later, he won three Tonys for South Pacific (Best Musical, Best Producer, and Best Original Score). In 1961, he won his first Grammy, for Best Show Album of The Sound of Music’s original Broadway cast. His EGOT was completed in 1962 with his Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed for Television for Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years. His musicals paved the way for so many of the shows theater fanatics love today. If his name sounds extra familiar to Broadway-goers, it’s likely because 46th Street Theater in New York was named after him.