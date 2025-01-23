The Biggest Snubs & Surprises From The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Awards season is reaching a fever pitch with the arrival of the 2025 Oscar nominations. On Jan. 23, Wicked star Bowen Yang and Bottoms actor Rachel Sennott woke up before dawn in Los Angeles to unveil the nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards. As expected in such a competitive season, there were many pleasant surprises and devastating snubs on the lineup.

The noms were originally set to be announced on Jan. 17, but were postponed because voting was extended by a week due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The award ceremony will take place as scheduled on March 2 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, with Conan O’Brien taking on hosting duties for the first time.

Below, read the biggest snubs and surprises of this year’s Oscar nods.

Stanley Tucci Snubbed

Oscar nominee Tucci was sadly overlooked in the Best Supporting Actor for his powerful performance in Conclave.

Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nom

Grande received her first Oscar nomination for her acclaimed role as Glinda the Good Witch in the first Wicked film.

Selena Gomez Misses

While her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña made it into the Best Supporting Actress category, Gomez sadly missed out on a nomination.

More to come...