Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season officially starts on Jan. 22, but early clips of the contestants’ limo arrivals proved Daisy Kent would be one to watch. The 25-year-old from Becker, Minnesota pulled up in a red Christmas tree truck — immediately making a strong impression on Joey.

According to her Bachelor bio, Daisy grew up on a Christmas tree farm, and went on the show looking for a partner who would match that “storybook” energy. So, will it be Joey?

Daisy’s TikTok post of her first photo with Joey, set to Hannah Montana’s “One in a Million” — the pinnacle of romance when you were a kid — teases a positive outcome for the couple. And as she put it on Instagram, “There’s gonna be a lot of roses… but there’s only one Daisy.”

She’s A Published Author

In addition to working as an account executive, Daisy is a published author. She wrote the children’s book Daisy Doo: All the Sounds She Knew, inspired by her experience with hearing loss and getting a cochlear implant.

“I wanted to show how important it is to embrace something that makes you unique,” she said in an Instagram video last year.

As Daisy shared with CBS 8 in San Diego, she first began experiencing hearing loss at 15 years old, and was later diagnosed with Meniere’s disease and Lyme disease.

Disney/John Fleenor

The experience led Daisy to start Hear Your Heart, “an organization devoted to enriching the lives of people by giving the gift of hearing and inspiring others along the way,” per the nonprofit’s website.

“We believe in a world where everyone can have the option to hear and be heard,” she writes. “We believe in connection. This organization was built to encompass what it means to truly Hear Your Heart.”

Sharing Her Story

Daisy uses social media to share milestones in her life, career, and medical journey — like graduating from San Diego State University and activating her cochlear implant.

She’s posted original music and song covers on her YouTube channel, including a few nods to Taylor Swift (who also grew up on a Christmas tree farm).

Daisy’s Bachelor Spoilers Say...

If you want to preserve all the season’s surprises, stop reading here! But if you don’t mind knowing the outcome of Joey and Daisy’s Bachelor journey, then gear up for spoilers ahead.

Disney/Michael Kirchoff

According to Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster Reality Steve, Daisy goes the distance — making it through Hometowns and ultimately getting engaged to Joey in Tulum, Mexico.