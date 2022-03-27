From Love Is Blind to Too Hot to Handle, Netflix dating shows are known for a reliable kind of chaos — and fortunately, there are more on the way. Not only are those shows (and more) getting more seasons on the streamer, but new titles are coming, too, including Dated and Related.

First, don’t worry — despite its, uh, interesting name, Dated and Related is not about family members who are dating each other. Rather, it shows siblings getting a very close look at the dating process as they go through it together. Here’s the official Netflix synopsis:

Imagine having to think about your sibling dating — how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for “the one” together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.

According to Netflix, the show will see siblings get pretty involved — i.e., “more than just showing them your dating-app profile.”

Dated And Related Release Date

While there’s no official Dated and Related release date yet, Netflix confirmed in a March 24 announcement that the show would premiere sometime in 2022.

Dated And Related Trailer

In lieu of an official Dated and Related trailer, here’s the boy band-style announcement video from Netflix. It covers a bunch of upcoming shows, so skip to 0:55 for this series, specifically: “Dated and Related, it’s not how it sounds / But could you fall in love with your family hangin’ around?”

Dated And Related Cast

Netflix hasn’t dropped the Dated and Related lineup yet — but the show will feature an international cast of siblings and filmed in France, per the streamer.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Dated and Related becomes available.