Netflix’s reality TV dating show is back. Yes, Too Hot To Handle’s hotly-anticipated third season has arrived and true to style will follow a group of sizzling single contestants on the hunt for love, as they attempt to take home the show’s biggest ever prize fund — which they can only get their hands on by successfully resisting temptation. Netflix recently unveiled the Season 3 lineup, which includes the likes of Los Angeles model Stevan Ditter, Middlesbrough-based tree surgeon Harry Johnson, and series late-comer Olga Bednarska, among others. If you want to learn more about Too Hot To Handle’s Olga, you can find out everything you need to know below.

What Is Olga’s Job?

Unfortunately, Olga’s line of work isn’t exactly clear. However, the reality star’s Instagram account suggests she currently resides in London.

Olga’s Instagram

With just over 2,000 followers, Olga is one of the least followed Too Hot to Handle Season 3 contestants. However, with a selfie game that strong, her follower count is set to rise sharply following her reality TV debut. Followers can expect to enjoy sun-kissed holiday snaps, and glimpses of Olga’s seemingly glamorous everyday life — which tends to include trips to some of London’s finest hotspots.

As mentioned, Olga will join a lineup of fellow singletons in the third outing of Netflix’s streaming hit Too Hot to Handle. Throughout the new series, the show’s Alexa-inspired virtual assistant, known as Lana, will once again watch over the show’s hopefuls to ensure they stick to the strict set of rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (which includes self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections with each other — and to keep the prize money as high as possible.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 arrives on Netflix on January 19.