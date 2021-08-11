David Schwimmer Responds To Rumors He’s Dating Jennifer Aniston

Are David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston more than just Friends? On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Closer reported that the former co-stars took their relationship to the next level less than three months after the Friends reunion aired on HBO Max. “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,” an insider told the magazine. However, Schwimmer’s reps have since denied the rumors, calling the report “false.”

According to Closer, Schwimmer and Aniston “began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A.” The insider claimed that the two have been “spending time at Jen’s home,” where they have “enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing.” The source added that there was “lots of chemistry” between the actors when they were “spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara.”

As the report continued to circulate, Friends fans couldn’t contain their excitement. “The Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer rumors have restored my faith in love,” one person tweeted. Another fan said that they would need to “take time off work to recover,” while others relied on memes to express how they felt about one of their favorite TV couples possibly getting together in real life.

It’s not hard to understand why fans are freaking out. In late May, the duo made headlines when Schwimmer admitted on the reunion special that he “had a major crush” on Aniston while filming Season 1. Aniston said that the feeling was “reciprocated,” but the two never dated IRL. “At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship,” Schwimmer said. “And we never crossed that boundary.”

Schwimmer also recalled cuddling on a couch with Aniston between takes during the “first year or two” of filming. And although he didn’t think his co-stars noticed that they were “crushing on each other,” Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox both chimed in to let him know that they “knew for sure.” Cox also admitted that she recently cried while watching Ross and Rachel’s first kiss scene from Season 2. “The tension, it was just palpable, it was just perfect,” she said.

Aniston, for her part, recalled wanting her first kiss with Schwimmer to be off-camera. “I just remember saying one time to David, it’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,” she said, reflecting on their iconic Central Perk smooch. “Sure enough! First time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”