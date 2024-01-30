David and Victoria Beckham just recreated a viral moment from the Netflix documentary Beckham, which recounts the life and career of the soccer player and features a string of interviews with David’s friends and family.

In the docuseries, while being candid about her childhood, Victoria says she grew up “very working class.” David interrupts her, saying, “Be honest,” and encourages Victoria to admit that her father drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce.

The couple recreated that scene for an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial teaser.

In the teaser, Victoria wears a t-shirt that reads “My dad had a Rolls-Royce” and informs viewers, “David and I are going to be in a little commercial.”

David then interjects, asking his wife to “be honest.” Victoria responds, “I am being honest. It’s a big commercial.”

They poke fun at themselves, both about their knowledge of American sports (Victoria says, “It’s during the big baseball game... or was it the hockey bowl?”) and celebrities (she claims that “Jessica Aniston” will join them in the final trailer).

This isn’t the first time David has starred in a Super Bowl commercial. In 2014, the soccer star posed in his underwear for a H&M commercial to promote his David Beckham Bodywear collection.

Victoria’s Shirt Is Available To Buy

The statement tee is available online for $150, on the Victoria Beckham brand website. When promoting it on TikTok, she joked, “I can’t fight it anymore. Yes, my dad drove me to school in a Rolls Royce.”