Netflix’s Beckham, a four-part docuseries that examines the life and career of David Beckham, features rare candid moments between the soccer icon and his wife Victoria (aka Posh Spice) — and one viral moment from the series proves that Victoria really was always posh.

The memorable scene in question shows the former England football star calling out his wife when she claims to have come from humble beginnings.

“We’re very working class,” Victoria claims to the interviewer while reflecting on her childhood. “Be honest,” David interjects, before asking his wife of 24 years to name the car her dad used to drive her to school in.

“It’s not a simple answer, it depends,” the Spice Girl responds, before finally admitting: “In the Eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.” Satisfied with her answer, David replies with grin, “Thank you,” and promptly leaves the room.

Fans have been busy sharing their thoughts on the couple’s now-viral exchange, which has been doing the rounds on TikTok. “The fact he was clearly listening at the door is hysterical,” one user commented, while another TikToker wrote: “I can’t stop laughing. She was called Posh Spice for a reason. I love her.”

But just how posh was Posh Spice growing up? Speaking to Vogue in 2017, Victoria shared that she was raised in the leafy suburbs of Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire, situated an hour outside of London. Her parents, Tony and Jackie Adams, “made a killing in the 1980s boom,” according to the outlet, and as of 2023, the price of a Rolls-Royce car begins at £252,000 ($307,343).

Netflix’s Beckham also recounts the early years of David and Victoria’s high-profile relationship, which they were encouraged to keep under wraps when they first began dating in 1997.

Speaking in the doc, David recalls that he went to great lengths to meet with his future wife, who at the time was one-fifth of the world’s biggest girl band. “I didn't care when I saw her, how much I saw her, if it was me driving down to London to see her for seven minutes I did it,” he shared.

David and Victoria later got engaged in 1998 and tied the knot in the summer of 1999. The couple now share four children together: sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

Although light-hearted moments are in plentiful supply, Beckham also delves into some of the more challenging moments of the couple’s marriage. Notably, David’s alleged affair with his former personal assistant.

“I don’t know how we got through it in all honesty,” Beckham says of the allegations that dominated headlines in 2004. “Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult… what we had was worth fighting for.”