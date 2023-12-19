A Dawson’s Creek Christmas episode has resurfaced more than two decades later — and for the wrong reasons.

Airing for six seasons between 1998 and 2003, the hit drama followed the lives of a close-knit group of friends in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts.

However, 21 years after the Season 6 Christmas episode “Merry Mayhem” aired in 2002, an Instagram account by the name of @90skid4lyfe has turned fans’ attention to a subtle special effects mishap.

The clip in question shows the character of Pacey Witter (played by Joshua Jackson) walking through a snow-covered front yard — but upon closer inspection, the snow appears to be a white blanket.

“It Took Me 20 Years To Notice”

“Dawson’s Creek really had no budget,” a caption of the post reads, and fans of the ’90s drama have been quick to chime in with their thoughts on the viral scene.

“I’m dead. I never noticed. Ahh the days before high definition,” one user joked. “It literally took me two decades to notice this,” another added.

“That’s the worst fake snow I have ever seen,” one fan also commented. “Looks like they just threw a white duvet down on the ground and said, yeah young high school kids will never know this is fake.”

Dawson’s Creek Ball Scene

Meanwhile, another classic Dawson’s Creek scene also recently piqued fans’ interest online.

The scene in question occurred in the show’s first-ever season when Pacey (Jackson) is hit in the face by a basketball thrown by Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) during a heated exchange.

Jackson revealed the truth behind the viral clip during an April 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, 25 years after it originally aired on TV.

While some fans believed the scene had used CGI effects, Jackson confirmed that the ball was “just a beach ball, painted to look like a basketball, that got bounced off my face. Hate to break it to you, Twitter.”

Further addressing the scene on X (formerly Twitter), he also joked: “No Pacey’s were harmed in the filming of this scene.”