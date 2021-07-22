Demi Lovato’s First Sex Scene Had A Major Impact On Their Body Confidence

Demi Lovato just marked a major milestone in their nearly 20-year acting career. On Tuesday, July 20, the former Disney Channel star revealed that they filmed their first-ever sex scene. “Had to film a sex scene today. My first one!” Lovato wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them lounging around in a silky black intimates set. “I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately.”

Not only does this sex scene mark new territory for Lovato professionally, but it also marks new territory for them personally. “I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that,” Lovato wrote. “I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!!” And even though the scene “barely shows anything,” the singer-songwriter feels grateful for the “random burst of body confidence.”

“I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post — I do just that!” the “Anyone” singer continued. “It’s important to celebrate the little wins.” Another big win for the star was getting to do something outside of their comfort zone. “Yay for hilarious sex,” they joked. Lovato didn’t reveal which of their upcoming projects the scene is for, but they are set to executive produce and star in NBC’s Hungry, a comedy series about eating disorders.

Lovato has long been vocal about their body image issues. In February, the pop star told the Sunday Times that their problems began at two years old. “I remember being in pull-ups, still potty training, and running my hand over my stomach,” they recalled. “That was the beginning of the rest of my life with body image issues. It never went away in my whole childhood. Lovato added that seeing her mom at 80 pounds “really cemented” those issues, which were only exacerbated by a rape she experienced at 15 years old.

Despite Lovato’s ongoing struggle with body image, the singer has experienced many breakthroughs. In 2019, they shared a post-workout photo of themselves in a leopard bikini on Instagram. “I’m sitting at the gym post-jiu-jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post-workout shake,” they wrote. “I’m sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but f*ck I feel awesome.” Elsewhere in the caption, the singer said they felt “sexy” and “confident.”

In 2018, the Camp Rock star revealed that they quit dieting and were working on embracing their insecurities. “These are what I call no more dieting thighs and I’m proud of them #thickthighssavelives,” they wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, per Women’s Health. “I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self-criticism. Learning to love my body the way it is challenging but life-changing.”

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.