A Devil Wears Prada Sequel Is Reportedly In The Works

News of a Devil Wears Prada sequel has moved at a glacial pace, but fans finally have the update they’ve been waiting for.

As first reported by Puck News, writer Aline Brosh McKenna is said to be working on a follow-up to the 2006 drama, and the original film’s producer, Wendy Finerman, is reportedly on board to develop the long-awaited sequel.

Deadline also reports that Devil Wears Prada director David Frankel is in talks to oversee a possible second movie. However, any casting details remain to be seen.

The plot of the reported Devil Wears Prada 2 would center on Runway magazine’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), as she struggles to keep the publication afloat in the digital age. Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt) would also appear in the sequel, working as an advertising executive.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s same-named novel, 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada follows aspiring journalist Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) who unexpectedly lands a job as the second assistant to the intimidating Runway EIC, Miranda Priestly — a character thought to be inspired by Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

The Devil Wears Prada cast. Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The OG Cast Isn’t Convinced

While lead star Hathaway previously said the idea of a sequel was “tempting,” the actor recently told E! News that she doesn’t think “a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen.” She added, “Let's just keep the thing that we all agree with love.”

Hathaway also expressed skepticism over a Devil Wears Prada 2 during a 2022 appearance on The View. “I don’t know if there can be [a sequel],” she said. “I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything’s gone so digital and that movie is centered around the concept of producing a physical thing and it’s just, it’s just very different.”

More recently, Blunt (aka Emily Charlton) discussed the likelihood of a sequel on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where she claimed there’s “never” been any plans for a second movie.

“Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay,” she said, claiming that her cast mates are “all good” with no sequel.