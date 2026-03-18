Give Miley Cyrus Her Flowers & Let Her Do The Super Bowl

Miley Cyrus might be ready to take on the biggest gig of all — and the NFL needs to take note. In a new Variety cover story, published on March 18, the singer revealed whether she would ever headline the prestigious Super Bowl halftime show, and the answer is a hesitant but undeniable yes.

Initially, Cyrus expressed concerns about the scope and expectations of the halftime show. “I always think the Super Bowl feels like too much pressure,” she said. “I would have to do the mental work of making it not about the Super Bowl, because then you can’t help but go, ‘It’s millions of people, and it’s the most-watched thing in the world.’”

However, she would ultimately take on the opportunity if she could approach her show in a similar way that she made her upcoming Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special. “But if I could find a way to make it exactly what the Hannah-versary was — taking a journey through the discography and appreciating each song, each era for what it is — I think I could find it in myself,” she said.

Cyrus is currently the betting favorite on FanDuel to perform at the 2027 Super Bowl, ahead of contenders like Taylor Swift and Drake. With Cyrus open to the possibility, it’s arguably the perfect time to turn this idea into a reality — and not just because she would accept the invite.

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For the past three years, male performers have dominated the Super Bowl, with Usher, Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny doing the halftime show. While all three artists delivered entertaining and culturally significant performances in their own right and featured female guests like Alicia Keys, SZA, and Lady Gaga, respectively, it’s time for a woman to take center stage again.

Historically, female-led halftime shows generate more conversation and lasting impact for their ability to deliver the spectacle viewers expect from the Super Bowl, with only legends like Michael Jackson and Prince able to compete. Plus, if 2026 festival lineups from Coachella and Lollapalooza are any indication, people just want to see the girlies — and they lead to much faster sellouts.

There are few artists more prepared for the occasion than Cyrus, who is one of the last superstars who has two decades of hit singles under her belt but has yet to take on the Super Bowl, giving her the material to create a career-spanning show like no other. She can throw on a long blond wig for a Hannah Montana throwback, chop it off to perform bangers from... Bangerz, and go full Bob Mackie glam to sing “Flowers,” revisiting all of her most iconic eras in one go.

The possibilities are endless, and with her roster of collaborators, she could also put together the ultimate guest list, from Stevie Nicks to her godmother Dolly Parton. The only way for Cyrus to realize her potential is for the NFL to give her a call.