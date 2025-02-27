From The Last Showgirl to Running Point, Brenda Song is having a well-deserved moment — and her fiancé Macaulay Culkin just found a very sweet way to show his support.

If you haven’t breezed through Running Point yet, the new Netflix series stars Kate Hudson and Song as the president and chief of staff of the fictional Los Angeles Waves basketball team. (Real-life friends and executives Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis of Lakers fame inspire the dynamic duo.)

When Isla (Hudson) is unexpectedly promoted, Ali (Song) keeps her friend — and the team — afloat through all the ups and downs. So, where does Culkin come in? If you watch closely, you’ll spot him in a playful cameo in Episode 9. Minor spoilers ahead.

Courtside Cupid

Before a Waves playoff game, Isla’s brother Sandy (Drew Tarver) takes the mic to profess his love for his boyfriend, Charlie (Scott Evans), whom he’s pushed away and wants to win back.

“When I was with him, I wasn’t always honest. I said that I hated sharing entrees, that I didn’t like Taylor Swift, and that he wasn’t the best thing that ever happened to me,” he says. “But those were all lies. He is the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Sandy then proceeds to sing Swift’s “Love Story” and it’s frankly adorable. However, one spectator doesn’t think so. Throughout Sandy’s speech, one fan in the audience — that would be Culkin in a Waves hoodie — has been impatiently waiting for Billie Eilish to sing the national anthem, and is frustrated by the interruption, shouting: “Where’s Billie Eilish?!” and “No one cares, where’s Billie?!”

Netflix

And if Sandy had to sing a love song, well... “At least sing Billie Eilish,” Culkin protests.

They’re All About Support

Culkin didn’t appear alongside his fiancée during the silly cameo, but his Running Point spot continues a sweet tradition of working together. Their relationship began after starring in 2019’s Changeland, and Culkin later stopped by for a guest role on Song’s series Dollface the same year.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

His support has played a big role behind the scenes, too. As Song told Bustle, she recently found herself at a career crossroads. “Once I stepped into motherhood, it made me question a lot: my place in this industry, my place as a woman, ageism in this industry, society’s pressures of what beauty is, what being young is,” she said. “Things that I’d never questioned before.”

But as she wondered, “Does acting still fit in my life?” Culkin assured her it certainly could.

Culkin also praised Song when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. “You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me all my purpose, you’ve given me family,” he said. “And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there. I love you. I love you so much.”