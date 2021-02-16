Twitter Compared Emma Stone's Cruella Poster To Your Childhood Pop Punk Icons

Disney's latest installment in the 101 Dalmatians franchise has been in the works since at least January 2016, when Emma Stone was first in talks for the role of Cruella De Vil. The new film, titled Cruella, was officially announced by Disney at the D23 Expo in Aug. 2019 with a release date of May 28, 2021, and the first photo of Stone as the titular character. Sporting De Vil's iconic black-and-white hair along with smokey makeup and all-black attire, the actress is seen with a smug grin on her face as she holds three leashes attached to Dalmatians. Since then, things have been quiet on the Cruella front.

On Feb. 16, 2021, however, Disney dropped the first official poster for the film, a black-and-white close-up image of Stone's edgy take on De Vil. Unlike the 2020 remake of Mulan and Pixar's Soul, which suffered delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company confirmed that Cruella's May 2021 release is still on. Further details about the film's release as well as a trailer are still to come, but for now, here's everything you need to know about Disney's Cruella.

What Is Cruella About?

At the 2019 D23 Expo, Disney unveiled a clip of Stone explaining the film's plot. "It's 1970s, set in London — can you get out of my eyeliner, please?" teased the actress. "It's punk rock. A great cast." After a Dalmatian is seen barking, Stone turns to the camera and says, "I can't work like this. I'm going back to my trailer." She spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the film a few months prior to the expo, saying, "It's pretty trippy. It's wild," noting that she often thought to herself on set, "'This is bananas.'"

Stone detailed further that she's looking to the original 1961 animated classic One Hundred And One Dalmatians as well as the 1996 live-action remake, 101 Dalmations, starring Glenn Close. "I think she's obviously the GOAT," the actress said of Close, "but I also have just loved the cartoon for a really long time." Stone also noted, "This comes before [Close's] story. This leads to her to where she becomes true greatness."

Writer and director Ben Mekler shared more details about the film on Twitter, claiming that he's already seen it: "I can say with confidence that Disney fans are going to be pleasantly surprised by this one." He continued, "It’s a fun, modern take on Costa-Gavras’s Z, and it’s 175 minutes long."

Who Is Involved In The Film?

Emma Stone stars as the iconic villain in Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya fame. The preview image released for the D23 Expo featured actors Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry behind Stone, presumably appearing as Jasper and Horace, De Vil's burglarizing sidekicks.

In May 2019, Variety reported that Emma Thompson is set to appear in the film, though her role is still unknown.

Actress Emily Beecham is also slated to star in Cruella in an unknown role. She spoke to Bustle in February 2020 about her experience working on the movie. “It looks very beautiful,” Beecham said. “The costumes are amazing, very Vivienne Westwood inspired, that London look. And the whole screen quality is quite dark and down. Craig Gillespie directed it who directed I, Tonya and Lars and the Real Girl, so I think he's brought quite an edginess to it."

“There's a real naturalness to the acting and he wanted us to improvise and make up new stuff," she added. "There's lots of kids, lots of animals, and he's brilliant with the children. I think it will be very humorous.”

What Are Fans Saying About The Film?

Following Disney's unveiling of the film's official poster, fans immediately flocked to social media to post their reactions. One user compared the poster to advertisements for Shonda Rhimes' How To Get Away With Murder, while others shared their hopes that the film will live up to Close's 1996 take on De Vil.

Below, more fans react to Cruella's announcement on social media.