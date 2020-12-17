Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck's Relationship Timeline Proves They Can Handle The Haters

Falling in love is hard, but falling in love when you're two of the biggest TikTok stars in the world is even harder. Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck have only been dating for a few months, but their relationship timeline proves that they've already weathered their fair share of haters, criticism, and scandals. Although they tried to keep their romance under wraps in the beginning — even accidentally starting the "couple of besties" meme when they were spotted out together in August 2020 — they made things official a few months later when Noah opened up about their romance to AwesomenessTV.

Their few months as a couple haven't been easy; some of their TikTok followers claimed that they're in a "fake" relationship while others expressed that Noah deserves better. Still, the pair stuck by each other. And when Dixie and her sister, Charli D'Amelio, faced backlash after sharing their controversial "Dinner With the D'Amelios" video last month, Noah showed his support by sharing a funny video with Dixie on TikTok. By poking fun at the scandal, the couple proved that they're willing to work through any challenge together.

So, how did these two go from "a couple of besties" to one of the biggest couples on TikTok? Let's take a look:

July 2020: They Made A Series Of TikToks Together

Fans first started to pay attention to a possible romance back in July, when Noah and Dixie made a series of TikToks together, including one that featured them dancing to Dixie's song "Be Happy." (That will be important later.) However, Dixie was still in a relationship with Sway House member Griffin Johnson at the time and Noah was rumored to be dating Charli, though he maintained that they were just friends at the time.

August & September 2020: Rumors Started Swirling

On Aug. 2, Dixie announced that she was single in a YouTube video titled "My Last Date With Griffin;" at the end of the month, she and Noah were spotted out together at the Saddle Ranch Chop House in Los Angeles. Dixie infamously told paparazzi that they were just "BFFs," but not long after that, the tiktokroom Instagram account shared some behind-the-scenes photos from Dixie's "Be Happy" music video of the pair looking particularly cozy. On Sept. 2, Noah told paparazzi that he and Dixie were "just best friends. Just good friends," but that didn't stop fans from shipping them together. And of course, being spotted with his arms around Dixie during a beach outing didn't help his case either.

Late September 2020: Things Got Steamy For Dixie's "Be Happy" Video

Dixie recruited Noah to play her love interest in the music video for her "Be Happy" remix, and on Sept. 16, she shared a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube in which the pair was spotted kissing on set. Fans took the video as confirmation of their relationship, even though they never officially said anything about being a couple. Dixie maintained that she chose him for the video simply because she was comfortable being around him. "I'm a very awkward person, and I had this scene, like up close and personal to a boy," she said on an episode of her and Charli's 2 Chix podcast. "I picked him because I'm friends with him and I just thought it would be easier than some random boy, because I definitely would not be able to do that."

September 25, 2020: They Made Things Official, But Not Public

Despite denying that they were more than friends to fans and paparazzi, Noah later revealed that he officially asked Dixie to be his girlfriend in late September with a romantic trip to the beach. "There was this lifeguard tower that we always used to sit at, and just talk and stuff," he said in a YouTube video interview with Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek. "So basically, I took her to Malibu on September 25, we went to the lifeguard post and I decorated it with candles. I brought s'mores … I got some stuff out of the trunk, decorated the lifeguard post, like rose petals, candles, stuff like that. I came back when I was done decorating, walked her there, and she knew what was happening, I think. And then I just popped the question!"

October 2020: Noah Confirmed Their Relationship

About a month into their relationship, Noah answered honestly when a fan on social media asked if he was "that guy dating Dixie D'Amelio." "Yeah," he responded alongside a smiley emoji with hearts around it. On Oct. 5, he confirmed their relationship in an interview with AwesomenessTV. "I am dating Dixie D'Amelio," he said before describing her as "amazing." "She's an awesome girl. It's been really fun and I'm excited for the future with her." The following day, Dixie confirmed that she and Noah were dating in a YouTube video with Hype House founder Thomas Petrou where he filled her room with a slightly NSFW photo of her beau.

November 2, 2020: Dixie Announced She Was "Single" On Twitter

A few weeks after making their relationship public, Dixie and Noah shippers were worried that they called it quits when Dixie wrote "I'm single lol" in a since-deleted tweet. She followed that up with a selfie of her, Noah, and fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall. "Check out @BryceHall video on wednesday lmaooo," she captioned the post, only adding to the confusion. Shortly after deleting both tweets, Dixie reportedly denied the split on Instagram and the internet breathed a collective sigh of relief.

November 13, 2020: Dixie Refuted Claims That She & Noah Were In A "Fake" Relationship

While most of Dixie and Noah's fans were happy to see them get together, the pair also faced their fair share of negative comments and speculation about whether their romance was the real deal. On Nov. 13, Call Her Daddy host Alexandra Cooper claimed they were "fak[ing]" their relationship on the BFFs podcast. In response, Dixie posted a duet alongside a video clip from the episode, which showed her cuddling in bed with Noah. "Lmao she caught us," Dixie wrote in the caption.

On Nov. 16, the 19-year-old singer revealed more about her relationship on her 2 Chix podcast, explaining that it's opened the couple up to constant criticism from people online. "That can actually mess up the relationship and I just didn't want that because I've been in an internet relationship and having everything public and everyone's eyes on you just makes things so much harder," Dixie admitted. She also revealed that they were subject to criticism before they ever made things official. "[People] would be like, 'Dixie doesn't show him this much attention.' I'm like, 'Well, I just wasn't ready.' So, it kind of took me a minute to get into online relationship mode and like I'm ready to show how I feel about someone."

November 25, 2020: They Celebrated Their Two-Month Anniversary

Dixie and Noah marked their two-month anniversary on TikTok (where else?) by sharing videos of some of their favorite moments together on each of their accounts. "2 months w my favorite person," Noah captioned his goofy relationship challenge. Dixie, for her part, opted to celebrate with a dance-off. "2 w u," she wrote.

November 26, 2020: Noah Was "Thankful" For Dixie

Despite all of the public scrutiny, Noah put Dixie at the top of a list of people he was grateful for on Instagram on Thanksgiving. "so many people to be thankful for in my life," he captioned a slideshow of photos of friends and family. "I obviously couldn’t fit everyone that means something to me in my life but you know who you are<3 happy thanksgiving everyone!!"

December 2020: Dixie Shut Down Claims That She Treats Noah "Like Sh*t"

On Dec. 13, Noah was a guest on his girlfriend's YouTube talk show, The Dixie D'Amelio Show, and the pair took a lie detector test. Ultimately, the activity backfired and made fans wonder if their romance is one-sided. "I feel so bad for noah tbh dixie honestly treats him like sh*t. He's so in love with her but i feel like she doesn't return the love," a Twitter user wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "She was being so immature and he was serious about every question."

Dixie — who also deleted her comment — responded by defending her relationship. "I love Noah with my whole heart," she wrote before explaining once again that her messy breakup with Griffin Johnson left her cautious about sharing relationships online. "After being publicly heartbroken before, I struggle with displaying love online from the fear of it happening again. But I'm glad you know our whole relationship from one YouTube video!"

December 2020: Dixie Revealed That She Thinks About Marriage

Not long after, Dixie proved just how serious she is about Noah when she responded to a fan on Twitter who wrote, "I have this feeling that u guys will get married someday." "Me too," she replied.

While it's still very early on in Dixie and Noah's relationship, it's clear that they're in it for the long haul. After all, if they can handle internet trolls, they can handle anything.