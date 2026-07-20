Do Celebs Not Understand Finstas?

It’s 2026, and finstas are alive and well. In an age when influencers turn mundane morning routines into content — literally anything can be posted — it’s nice to have a sacred place that only your chosen loved ones can see, where you can sh*t-post stupid memes, funny texts, and unflattering selfies without the fear of them living on the Internet for public consumption. But several celebrities are totally missing the point of having a private account.

According to Merriam-Webster, “finsta” is a portmanteau of “fake” and “Instagram” and is defined as “a secret or incognito account on the Instagram photo-sharing service.” However, some stars aren’t taking the “secret or incognito” part into account, letting fans follow their supposedly private pages as if they were long-distance friends.

On July 16, Troye Sivan made his finsta public, telling fans on his main Instagram to follow his account @royeriban “where I post with abandon.” (The account is now private again.) Indeed, the singer has been sharing quite candid snapshots on the page since April, from (almost) nudes to reunions with his ex-boyfriend Jacob Bixenman — the exact type of stuff that should be posted on finstas, away from public view.

Troye Sivan / @royeriban

He’s far from the only star to make a finsta. In 2015, Lana Del Rey launched her second Instagram account, @honeymoon, named after her (underrated) album, allowing only a lucky group of fans to follow. It stayed private for several years, even when Del Rey completely ditched her main Instagram and still occasionally posted on @honeymoon. But now, it serves as her main account and has more than 24 million followers.

Reneé Rapp has a highly entertaining finsta named after one of her own lyrics, which any fan can follow, while Addison Rae recently opened a new account that has the energy of a finsta but could possibly be documenting the journey to her next era. Jury’s still out on that one.

Whether their finstas are personal or promotional, it’s surprising to see artists subject themselves to this voluntary invasion of privacy. What’s supposed to be fun sh*t-posting turns into fodder for criticism or relationship speculation and indirectly contributes to the recent trend of fans becoming so parasocial that they’re at risk of entitlement.

Reneé Rapp / @goodtitsbigheart

To be fair, there’s a side of me that can’t help but find it appealing. Do I follow Rapp or Sivan’s main Instagram accounts? Nope. But I absolutely follow their finstas. There’s something gratifying about getting a peek into a celeb’s day-to-day musings beyond promotional posts or perfectly curated dumps, from discovering their favorite memes to seeing what songs are on their playlists. (I check one artist’s private Spotify regularly.)

Of course, there are celebs who are doing it correctly. For months, Lorde ran a secret account where she rated onion rings until she was finally discovered. Gigi and Bella Hadid quietly posted on finstas but stopped when they went viral. When these private accounts become public, even for a short time, the account loses its entire purpose. And if they’re being used as a marketing tactic, which seems to be the case with Sivan as he teases a new album, then... it’s not a finsta at all.

As much fun as their accounts are, Sivan, Rapp, Rae, et al need a crash course in how to run a true finsta — and that starts by going private. Just don’t block me, please.