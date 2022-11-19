Doctor Who’s new companion has finally emerged from the TARDIS — on live TV, no less. During the BBC’s Children in Need appeal on Nov. 18, 18-year-old actor Millie Gibson revealed that she will step into the role, opposite Ncuti Gatwa’s Time Lord. “I can’t believe it myself,” the Coronation Street star admitted during the telethon’s broadcast, noting that she’s glad to no longer have to keep her casting as Ruby Sunday a secret. “It’s insane. I mean, I’m so honored that I was even considered for an audition. ... I just hope I can make you all happy, and, like, fill the boots of the other companions.”

The same day, Gibson issued a statement that echoed those sentiments. “Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor’s companion,” the Brit shared. “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

The duo will debut their roles in November 2023 when Doctor Who begins airing its newest installment on the BBC in the United Kingdom and on Disney+ in the United States. (Franchise vet David Tennant will play the Fourteenth Doctor for three specials, before Gatwa takes over as the Fifteenth Doctor “over the festive season.”)

Gatwa, for his part, also expressed excitement over Gibson’s casting. “Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor,” the Sex Education actor said in his own statement. “From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

When the BBC announced Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in May, he made history as the first Black actor to lead the long-running sci-fi series, which will also celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023. (As Variety noted, Jo Martin has played the Fugitive Doctor, aka Ruth Clayton, in a handful of episodes since 2020.) In a separate statement at the time, Gatwa admitted to feeling “a little bit scared” to take on the iconic part, while also highlighting the significance of his historic casting. “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care,” he said. “I will endeavor my utmost to do the same.”

If only we could time-travel to November 2023 to see these two in action.