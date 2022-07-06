The Bachelorette will treat fans to dual romantic journeys for the first time in years. This season we’ve got two bachelorettes — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — the fan favorites from Clayton Echard’s frenzied season of The Bachelor. It’ll be the first time in the show’s history that two women go through the process simultaneously with the same group of men. Double the leads might not equal double the love, but that doesn’t mean Gabby will have trouble finding a partner this season.

The question on everyone’s mind ahead of Season 19 is if our fearless bachelorettes get engaged. While the show is doing its best to keep any leaks under wraps, several clues hint at Gabby’s engagement status. In fact, Gabby started the speculation in June when the former Denver Broncos cheerleader posted a photo of her left hand on her Instagram story. She asked her fans if they noticed anything new. Usually, people wouldn’t jump to guess an engagement. But when you’re the Bachelorette, you can’t just post photos of your exposed ring finger without expecting rumors to swirl.

It’s also worth mentioning that Gabby likely knows better than to spoil her entire season over Instagram. She was part of one of the most explosive and dramatic finishes in the franchise's history, which she remained silent about for months after. And if her experience with the show isn’t proof enough that she wouldn’t spoil her season, there’s also the threat of being fined several million dollars.

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

While we don’t know exactly who Gabby picks at the end of Season 19, we can rest assured that she won’t abandon the process before the very end. According to blogger Reality Steve, Gabby has a pretty solid group for her hometown dates. You can find out who they are and where they’re from via Steve’s Twitter. If you’d like to remain unspoiled, trust that Gabby makes her way down the Eastern Seaboard with an extra stop here or there.

Read at your own risk, as there are some pretty significant spoilers afoot. So far, Reality Steve can only confirm three of the four men in Gabby’s final four for hometown visits. This could mean Gabby only picks three guys for hometown dates, or it could imply there’s one mystery guy who occupies a spot in both Gabby and Rachel’s final four, causing quite the awkward family reunion for whoever that suitor may be. Whether the season will feature a love triangle or not, fans can feel confident that Gabby will make it to the finale and hopefully will leave with a fiancé.