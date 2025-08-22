When it comes to fashion, Doja Cat commits to the bit. The rapper-singer usually immerses herself in whichever aesthetic she chooses, from dollcore to Old Hollywood glamour.

On Aug. 21, Doja revealed her video for “Jealous Type,” the lead single from her new album, Vie, which drops on Sept. 26. From the song alone, it’s clear that she’s heading back to the ’80s. Her latest video felt like a long-lost montage from the decade, filled with several looks that blended the most timeless ’80s trends with Doja’s signature spicy flair.

Doja’s Spicy Lingerie

In one of the first shots, Doja danced her way down a hallway in perhaps her spiciest ’80s look to date. She wore a fiery red lingerie set, featuring a silky push-up bra and an oversized geometric garter belt attached to her matching panties, complete with tassels hanging from her midriff. She added a bold color contrast by pairing her red set with semi-sheer cheetah-print tights.

She covered up with a cropped gray trench coat and completed her look with sky-high ankle boots covered in sparkling rhinestones.

Doja’s Plunging Mini

In another shot, Doja channeled an ’80s New Wave pop star, complete with slicked-back hair and bright colors. She donned a metallic pink minidress with a cropped skirt and a plunging halter-neck collar.

She paired her dress with a matching long-sleeved jacket, which featured an extra-wide pleated collar and a silk sash that wrapped around her waist and draped to the floor.

Doja’s Leopard Bodysuit

In true rock star fashion, Doja wore her most glamorous look while sipping champagne in the back of her car. She chose a long-sleeved bodysuit that covered her head to toe in leopard print. She topped it off with a sequined blue Cleopatra-esque bib.

She completed her look with cat-eye sunglasses with rhinestone rims, paying a subtle tribute to her stage name.