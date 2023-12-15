Dorinda Medley kicked off Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy with a warning for her castmates: “If you pull my tail, then I bite.”

Throughout her six seasons on The Real Housewives of New York City, Bravo viewers — and most of the cast, for that matter — had already learned that lesson. After all, many of Dorinda’s best and most biting RHONY one-liners were born from conflict.

Kristen Taekman got a quick refresher in the RHONY Legacy premiere when she pressed Dorinda about being put “on pause” from RHONY. (“Pause is a button you must not push,” Luann de Lesseps warned.) After Kristen brought up the issue again at a group dinner, an uninterested Dorinda bit back. Referencing Kristen’s rookie status among the OG Housewives, a fresh one-liner soared to new heights.

“Eagles don’t fly with pigeons, OK?” Dorinda said. “So go get your bread crumbs and get back to me tomorrow.”

Erupting in laughter, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan instantly pulled out their phones to preserve the quote for prosperity in their Notes app — but even Dorinda couldn’t immediately recall exactly what she’d just said.

“My Dorinda-isms really just come from the moment — and I have a lot of them!” Dorinda tells Bustle.

Even before RHONY Legacy premiered, she’d already emblazoned the quote on mugs and T-shirts. “Everybody is running with this one now,” she says. “My friend who works at the NFL told me they’re saying it at the NFL. All I need now is Taylor Swift’s boyfriend to wear one. Wouldn’t that be great?”

In honor of the latest entry, revisit 11 more Dorinda-isms worth repeating.

“I Made It Nice!”

Bravo/screenshot

While hosting the cast at Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires (aka the Bezerkshires) in Season 8, the women were “acting very poorly,” as Dorinda put it. She reached her breaking point when Luann poked fun at the birthday cake her mom bought. “I think it’s a disgrace of you people!” she shouted. “I decorated, I cooked, I made it nice!”

“I Love You For Leaving”

When the Bezerkshires trip was finally over, who could blame Dorinda for her all-too-relatable sentiment? “I love you guys, but I can’t say I’m not happy to see you leave,” she told her departing houseguests. “I love you for coming and I love you for leaving.”

“Not Well, B*tch!”

During a Season 9 dinner party, Dorinda was recapping her drama with Sonja for Sex and the City scribe Candace Bushnell when she delivered another iconic gem: “I’ll tell ya how I'm doing: not well, b*tch!”

“Put An E-ZPass On Your Vagina”

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Bushnell was also present when Dorinda decided to “take the elephant out of the room” and hurl an insult at Sonja: “Why don't you stop getting vaginal rejuvenation and put an E-ZPass on your vagina for that Holland Tunnel?”

“Liar, Liar, Ho On Fire”

Sonja’s sex life took center stage again when Dorinda got in the middle of a heated dinner argument between Sonja and Tinsley Mortimer in Season 10. Putting an adult spin on a childhood taunt, she famously called Sonja a “liar, liar, ho on fire.”

“John John’s Dead”

After notorious name-dropper Sonja insisted, “I party with John John Kennedy and Madonna all the time,” during an alcohol-fueled rant in Season 7, Dorinda pointed out the obvious, “Well, John John’s dead, so that's difficult.”

“Clip! Clip! Clip!”

Bravo/screenshot

In an oft-memed Season 9 moment, Dorinda, who was nursing a hangover with a little hair of the dog during a cast lunch in the Bronx, attempted to stop Sonja from talking by repeating, “Clip! Clip! Clip! Clip!” with some animated hand gestures to go along with it. The same argument produced several more zingers when she called Sonja a “fool,” an “*ss wipe,” and the “hostess with mostest” (with a more NSFW gesture).

“Jovani!”

During the Season 10 finale, Dorinda channeled her frustration with Luann by heckling her during the Countess’ cabaret performance. By screaming out “Jovani!” — the fashion brand that dressed Luann, thanks to Dorinda’s connection — multiple times, both a catchphrase and a new Housewives song were born.

“That’s An *sshole Opinion”

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

At the Season 8 reunion, Dorinda went toe-to-toe with Bethenny Frankel, who said, “Opinions are like *ssholes, we all have them.” But Dorinda had the last word, firing back, “Well, good, then that’s an *sshole opinion.”

“I Didn’t Get A Mug Shot Over It”

As Dorinda drank margaritas during a Season 10 cast trip to Cartagena, Luann noted that her behavior was “startin’” to turn more aggressive. As the back-and-forth grew increasingly heated, Luann called out Dorinda for accidentally breaking a glass at the table, prompting her to land a low blow (which she later apologized for) that referenced Luann’s 2017 arrest. “I didn’t get a mug shot over it,” Dorinda clapped back.

“Martinis Are Like Breasts”

When Dorinda said, “Martinis are like breasts: two are great, three are too many,” in a Season 8 confessional, she may not have been reading anyone for filth, but they were certainly some wise words to live by.

As Dorinda summed up in her Season 9 tagline, “I tell it like it is, but I always make it nice.”