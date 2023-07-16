When Bravo announced it was rebooting The Real Housewives of New York City with an all-new cast ahead of Season 14, the network offered longtime fans a consolation prize. Given the working title RHONY: Legacy, a second Bravo series would feature fan-favorite stars of previous seasons. After nearly a year of cast contract negotiations, Bravo scrapped the spin-off, as Luann de Lesseps confirmed on Jan. 31.

“I have no doubt they'll find a way to bring the OGs and beloved New York City Housewives back together again,” she said in a statement to People at the time. “It may be not right now, but I have faith in Bravo and trust that they're going to create something really spectacular that the fans will love in the near future.”

She was right. In addition to Luann and Sonja Morgan’s Welcome to Crappie Lake spin-off on Bravo, which premiered on July 9, NBCUniversal-owned Peacock revealed in May that The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5 would be a RHONY Legacy edition. Here’s everything to know about the series so far.

The RHUGT: RHONY Legacy Cast

At Peacock’s upfront presentation on May 15, executives officially revealed the RHONY Legacy cast: Luann, Sonja, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman. “It’s official. We’re back,” Dorinda exclaimed at the event, held at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall. Just more than a month later, Peacock and Bravo jointly shared the first official behind-the-scenes cast photo on June 18. “Blessing you this Father’s Day with the first official group pic of these MOTHERS!” the caption read.

Because the women posted on social media — including a Tiktok of them dancing in the middle of a restaurant — along the way, several fans were convinced that OG cast member Bethenny Frankel was a secret guest on the trip. The reason? Some Bravoholics thought they both heard and spotted her in the background of some posts, including on their private flight out of the Big Apple. However, the Skinnygirl mogul shot down rumors of any RHUGT cameo on her ReWives podcast’s June 21 episode. “I have to thank you all and people that write this stuff that really want me to be there, I’m just actually genuinely flattered, like, thank you,” Bethenny said. “I think that horse has left the farm, but I love being a part of the conversation.”

The RHUGT: RHONY Legacy Location

The women jetted off to Saint Barthélemy, aka St. Barts, in the Caribbean, which longtime fans might recognize as the same location as a RHONY Season 5 cast trip when Luann romanced the Johnny Depp-lookalike “pirate” at Saline Beach. On the second day of filming in St. Barts on June 13, Luann tweeted that RHUGT had already turned into Scary Island Part 2, referencing the memorable RHONY Season 3 vacation to St. John in the United States Virgin Islands. During 2010’s “Sun, Sand And Psychosis” episode, Kelly famously had what her co-stars called a “breakdown,” but she dubbed it a “breakthrough.”

It seems history might have repeated itself. In an early July Today.com interview, Luann alluded to Kelly’s similarly rocky start with the women on RHUGT. “When it comes to a whole group of girls, I don’t know if that’s her game. Kelly is somebody who has a lot of guy friends, and she’s never had a lot of girlfriends,” the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer explained, referring to her co-star as a “great girl” and mom. “I think it was a lot for her to process. Being around the girls, it’s kind of what happened last time, I think it really got to her, and I think this time around, it took her awhile to get her feet wet. And she did. There’s a little bit of a — a repeat of Scary Island going on somewhere.”

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Why Isn’t Jill Zarin On RHUGT: RHONY Legacy?

Though RHONY OG Jill Zarin — who, like Ramona, Luann, and Dorinda, has already appeared on an earlier RHUGT season — was in negotiations for RHONY: Legacy, she’s reportedly the holdout who couldn’t come to a contract agreement. “We started together, we end together. For some reason, some of the girls think they should be getting [paid] more, and I don’t feel that way,” Jill cryptically explained to Access in March. “Just because I wasn’t on the show for a few years, for many years, I was doing other things. So, for me, it doesn’t matter. . . . It’s called Legacy for a reason, and if they don’t like it, then they don’t have to include me.”

Months later, however, she denied she was the reason Bravo nixed the spin-off. “Legacy didn’t happen because it just wasn’t meant to happen, that’s the truth,” Jill told Page Six in May. “It has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the producers and what they decided to do. I don’t really know.”

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The RHUGT: RHONY Legacy Potential Premiere Date

Though Peacock has yet to reveal a RHONY Legacy premiere date, there might be a bit of a wait: The streamer still hasn’t even announced a timeline for airing RHUGT Season 4 yet. Filmed in Marrakech, Morocco, in late January, the second Ex-Wives Club installment stars RHONY’s Alex, along with The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville and Camille Grammer Meyer, The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Caroline Manzo.

So far, the gaps between RHUGT seasons have ranged between seven to nine months, meaning the RHONY Legacy season likely won’t air until 2024.

This post will be updated as more RHUGT: RHONY Legacy details become available.