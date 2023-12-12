Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gone Instagram official — kind of.

On Dec. 11, celebrity hairstylist Patrick Regan shared a gallery of photos on Instagram, including one of showbiz’s hottest couple.

The viral snap in question shows Swift kissing her boyfriend on the cheek, as Kelce lovingly puts his arm around the singer.

“Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav,” Regan wrote in a caption. “I had an Amazing Time at yesterday's Game.

People reports that the couple’s sweet PDA moment came after Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 10, where Swift reunited with her beau’s mom.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Patrick Regan / Instagram

More to follow...