DWTS Star Ezra Frech Reacts To Calls For Him To Be The Next Bachelor

Plenty of Bachelor Nation stars have gone on to Dancing With the Stars, and they often win. (See: Joey Graziadei in Season 33.) But does it work the other way around?

In a New York Post interview published Oct. 10, Paralympian Ezra Frech was asked about fans campaigning for him to lead ABC’s long-running dating show. “Really? Wow. I did not know people were saying that. That is really, really funny,” he said. As for the prospect itself, he added, “I don’t know, I’d have to see.” (As the outlet noted, Frech is gearing up for the 2028 Summer Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.)

The Post also asked his fellow DWTS competitor, Tyler Cameron, runner-up on Hannah Brown’s 2019 season of The Bachelorette, whether 21-year-old Frech is ready for the franchise. “Maybe we put a pin in him and let him just keep being a stud and keep growing up,” Cameron said, noting that he was 26 when he competed. “So let’s say, five years.”

Frech isn’t the only DWTS favorite in the mix. Ever since the franchise cast a lead from outside Bachelor Nation in Taylor Frankie Paul, fans have been calling for ballroom standouts to take over The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

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Robert Irwin addressed those calls in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Watch this space… you never know,” he teased, before admitting that he’s kind of “boring” IRL. Ilona Maher is another alum many fans would love to see helm The Bachelorette. The support is “very sweet,” she said in her own ET interview, but she has one condition: She’d like to handpick her executive producers from among her reality TV friends. (ABC, you heard her.)

Of course, anything is possible for the long-running franchise. After Paul’s season was put on ice following controversies in her personal life, no Bachelor Nation shows have aired in 2026. Still, “better days are ahead,” Rob Mills, who oversees reality programming at Walt Disney Television, told Deadline in April. Both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise are due to return in 2027.

“The Bachelor is almost a perfect format, and it is really powerful,” Mills said. “It’s over two decades old, and it’s seen really good days and really bad days. But it’s always had a lot of resilience, especially when the people making it really, really care about it, because that fan base also really cares about it. However The Bachelor comes back next year it will be done with a lot of thoughtfulness and care.”