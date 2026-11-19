Christine Quinn is wishing Chrishell Stause “all the best” amid Stause’s split from her partner of four years.

The Selling Sunset star opened up about their years-long feud to Us Weekly ahead of the reality TV show’s 10th season premiere on Dec. 4. It’s been four years since Quinn departed from the show, and much chatter was looming over the fact that she returned at the same time Stause announced her own exit after nine seasons. The two have been onscreen nemeses for five seasons, but Quinn denied holding any ill will toward Stause.

“I never had a problem with Chrishell,” she said. “I don't hold grudges. It's not who I am. The animosity wasn't from me. I was willing to be in rooms with her. Even though we had disagreements, I could still show up to work. So I wouldn't have a problem filming with her.”

Quinn added that while she would have considered rejoining the cast even if her TV enemy was still working at Oppenheim Group, she also suggested that Stause might feel differently. “Would it be comfortable? Probably not for her. But she’s doing her own thing [now]. She was on for nine seasons. I don’t think she wants to be on the show anymore.”

Recently, Stause broke up with G Flip, her partner of four years. She announced the split in a teary Instagram video. But Quinn, who is also going through a divorce from her estranged husband, Christian Richard, said that she empathized with Stause’s situation.

“I can bond and relate to anyone who’s going through a breakup,” she told the outlet. “I never met G. I wish [Chrishell] all the best.”

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Stause, 45, and Quinn, 38, were both original cast members of Selling Sunset, which premiered in 2019. Over five seasons, the two butted heads both on screen and offline, with escalating disagreements over office dynamics and baby shower gifts, as well as a more serious feud after Quinn publicly commented on Stause’s previous marriage and therapy history. Known for her blunt, confrontational attitude, Quinn maintained that her original opinions of Stause were correct, especially after her own departure from the show.

“I was definitely right about Chrishell,” she said. “People’s eyes were opened. I’m like a truffle pig. I can smell a biatch from a mile away.”

Quinn is ready for her own return to Selling Sunset and has already fired a warning shot at the new real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group. “Some of these girls are just bad leftovers, and if you leave fish out too long, it reeks up your house,” she said. “It was time. We needed a mix-up.”