Ed From The Bachelorette Isn't Afraid To Stir Up Drama

You probably remember Bachelorette contestant Ed Waisbrot as that guy who greeted former Bachelorette Clare Crawley by rolling in encased in a giant plastic bubble. It was a cute pandemic gimmick, but we haven't seen much of Ed since then — a result of Clare Crawley's somewhat myopic focus on her now-fiancé Dale Moss.

Luckily, Ed doesn't really seem to care — he's been joking about his lack of screen time on Instagram ever since the season premiere. "This is the face of a man patiently waiting - waiting for the outcome of the election, waiting for a shot at love, and waiting to see if I get some freakin’ screen time this Thursday night at 8 PM ET on @bacheloretteabc," he joked on Instagram the day after the U.S. presidential election.

Now, he's finally going to get his shot. In the the trailer for the Nov. 17 episode, it appears that Ed has an altercation with fellow contestant Chasen Nick. Ed calls someone "a fraud" and "a phony," and at one point Chasen says he's "bringing his inner wolverine out," which doesn't sound nearly as ominous as he thinks it does. It also seems that some heated insults about T-shirt size are exchanged while Ed is holding a baby doll, which adds to the overall absurdity. It's about time for some drama!

But who is this man that Bachelorette host Chris Harrison describes as "very deep, very thoughtful, [and] very interesting"? Here's what you need to know.

Ed's Job

Ed is a healthcare salesman who lives in Miami, Florida. He's looking for a woman who isn't scared of an adventure — Ed loves all-inclusive resorts and indulging in aquatic hobbies like kayaking and paddleboarding.

Ed's Instagram

Though Ed only started being more active on Instagram last spring, his feed is already filling up with photos of him outdoors — both in his home of Miami and in all sorts of other beautiful locales.

Ed's Ideal Partner

After some time being single, Ed says he's finally in a place mentally and professionally to prioritize finding his soulmate. He loves a woman who's playful and fun, and he loves beautiful eyes. It sounds like Tayshia could check all of his boxes!

It's hard to say yet if Ed is on the show "for the right reasons," but he certainly seems ready to bring the drama, which is frankly enough for me.