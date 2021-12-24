Ed Sheeran Has Been Dropping Hints About Another Collaboration With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are the gift that keeps on giving. After dropping multiple collaborations over the years, including “Everything Has Changed,” “End Game,” and most recently, “Run,” fans noticed the “Bad Habits” singer dropping hints that Swift may be featured on a duet version of his song “The Joker and The Queen.” The track does not yet have an exact release date, but it’s expected to drop sometime in 2022.

“That is my next single, I’m super excited about it,” Sheeran said of the song earlier this week, per The Sun. “I’ve done a collaboration for it that will come out in the New Year with someone I just love.” Although he didn’t name names, Sheeran’s comments raised a ton of eyebrows from Swifties and Sheerios alike — especially after uncovering some major Easter eggs in his “Overpass Graffiti” music video, which came out in late October.

One of the Easter eggs in the video appears in a news headline on an iPad. “Sheerio sleuths seeing the signs everywhere,” it reads. But that’s not the only hint. Elsewhere in the video, there’s a newspaper page that specifically mentions Swift and Elton John, and fans also noticed that Sheeran’s leather jacket has a patch with Swift’s name on the back. The “Shivers” artist hasn’t confirmed anything, of course, but that hasn’t stopped fans from freaking out regardless.

“Everyone say ‘thank you ed’ for dropping obvious Easter eggs so we don’t have to clown as hard,” Twitter user @sippingaugust wrote after watching the video for the first time. But it’s not just Sheeran who’s been dropping hints. According to many Swifties, the “Message in a Bottle” singer has been hinting at a feature on Sheeran’s latest album, titled = (Equals), for quite some time now.

One of the hints Swift dropped was in the Blake Lively-directed video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” which came out in November. When Swift sabotages her ex’s wedding by swapping out white roses for red ones and replacing the olives in martinis with cherries, she also tears into a five-tiered cake and creates an equal sign in the frosting. Lively also tweeted a joker emoji while promoting the video on social media, which we can all agree was an interesting choice.

Ultimately, there’s only one thing we know for sure: Taylor Swift is a master at planting Easter eggs in her videos and she may have taught Sheeran a thing or two. However, when it comes to their potential duet, it seems like we’ll have to wait until at least the end of the year for some answers. Fortunately, there are only a few days left.