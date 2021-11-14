The Red (Taylor’s Version) surprises just keep coming — and they have yet to disappoint. Taylor Swift and Blake Lively gave fans another delightful morsel with a pair of matching Instagram posts on Sunday, Nov. 14, announcing the imminent release of the re-recorded album’s next music video: “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).” And best of all? Lively was not just being a supportive friend. The teaser they both shared reveals that they wrote it together and Lively directed it.

“SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET,” Swift captioned her post, ahead of the Nov. 15 release. “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

Her words are likely chosen very carefully (as usual), and based on the teaser that accompanied the announcement, “a toast” is fitting. The footage shows what looks like a wedding cake with two slashes showing red below the surface. There’s kind of a gory, demonic look to it at first, so that could go with that “little hell” she mentioned. Of course, with the clock already ticking down on its release, there isn’t much time to speculate.

The new version of “I Bet You Think About Me” is the lead single from her re-recorded Red. Featuring country’s Chris Stapleton, it’s one of the “from the vault” tracks that Swift wrote at the time of her original 2012 album but did not include on it. Perhaps not surprisingly, it’s about the aftermath of a breakup, with the lyrics speculating that the unnamed ex isn’t moving on as easily as expected.

As Swift mentioned, this is Lively’s directorial debut. The Rhythm Section actor been on the other side of the camera in music videos before (not to mention numerous films and TV shows), so it’s exciting that she got to try a new role. While it sounds a little intimidating to have your music video poised to likely get millions of views, finally working with one of your best friends would be a huge thrill.

Lively is already very tied to the multi-Grammy-winning singer’s music. As Swifties know, her kids’ names — James, Inez, and Betty — were all used in the Folklore song “Betty.” In an August interview on SiriusXM, Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, described it as “an honor” for their little ones to get name-checked.

“We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do,” Reynolds said, per the Daily Mail. “I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”

That’s more or less how fans are feeling amid the entire Red (Taylor’s Version) release. From her short film for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” to her most recent Saturday Night Live appearance, it’s been a feast of treats.