Ed Sheeran’s New Docu-Series Will Give Fans An All Access Pass

“Ginger hair, really short, he stutters: that guy doesn’t become a pop star,” Ed Sheeran’s voice billows in, kickstarting the trailer of The Sum Of It All — the singer’s upcoming docu-series with Disney+. From “Shape Of You” to “Bad Habits,” the 32-year-old English singer has had fans across the world singing all to his music since the days of “A-Team” in 2011. Ahead of the May 5 release of his sixth studio album “—”, this four-part series promises to provide a never-seen-before private peek into the pop star’s life, especially when the going got tough. And so, here’s everything to know about the upcoming docu-series.

The Sum Of It All Story

As the opening line to the emotional trailer suggests, the docu-series will highlight how Sheeran found fame as an “unlikely” star. Unlike his 2018 documentary Songwriter that zoomed in on the musician’s career and rise to success, the upcoming series will be the first of its kind in providing insight into Sheeran’s private life. The four parts titled “Love”, “Loss”, “Balance,” and “Life” will chart his journey through a tumultuous year filled with personal struggles.

The synopsis explains the show will be “a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music.” Sheeran opens up the difficulty processing his wife Cherry Seaborn’s cancer diagnosis while she was pregnant and her deteriorating health, as well as the loss of Jamal Edwards, the founder of SBTV and the singer’s best friend.

Who Features In The Sum Of It All?

Whilst spotlighting a first-hand account of Sheeran’s experiences, the series will also feature his interactions with close friends and family. “Blending exclusive, never-before-seen personal archive, present-day actuality, authentic interviews with his wife and loved ones, and intimate performances in cinematic locations, the series widens the lens to unearth what Sheeran thinks of the world, of himself and his music, as well as showcases a decade of hits enjoyed by subscribers around the world,” a press statement reads.

The trailer also shows recorded archival footage of Sheeran and Edwards, who the singer believes was the first person to spot his talent. “I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” Sheeran said. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

The Sum Of It All Trailer & Release Date

The first trailer for the upcoming docu-series was released on Mar. 21, which you can watch below.

Produced by Fullwell 73 in collaboration with Disney, the series will be released on May 3 — two days before Sheeran’s sixth studio album is also released.