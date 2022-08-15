Ekin-Su & Davide’s Next Move Is Confirmed & Involves A Lot Of Travel

Just when you thought we’d probably seen the last of Ekin-Su and Davide lovingly bickering on Love Island over a tenderly made plate of carbonara, we now know — to the delight of fans everywhere — there’s going to be a travel show involving the self-proclaimed Italian Stallion and Turkish Delight. So, buckle up for the road-trip of a lifetime. The couple appeared on a newly revamped The Big Breakfast over the weekend (Aug. 13), where the Love Island winners confirmed their own ITV travel series.

“We are going to road trip to Italy and Turkey – so one week in Italy and one week in Turkey,” Davide revealed to the hosts. “We are going to be on ITV2, so it's going to be like our own programme.” Bustle has reached out to ITV for comment and will update this article if and when any further details are revealed.

Currently based in Manchester, 27-year-old business owner Davide Sanclimenti is originally from Rome, while Turkish-British actor Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu splits her time between Essex and Istanbul.

“You're going on a trip and we get to come with you?!" the show’s host AJ Odudu asked, eager for more details. “Yes!” Ekin-Su said. “It'll be all real, you know, fighting and I'll be cooking for him, he'll be cooking for me. It'll be like two cultures...” “Meeting family,” Davide chipped in.

This slab of almost-certain TV gold comes shortly after Ekin-Su landed the biggest brand partnership in Love Island history after exiting the villa. Said to be worth £1 million, her deal with Oh Polly smashes through the previous record set by Molly-Mae Hague, who is now Pretty Little Thing’s creative director. According to The Sun, a source said that the brand aligns with Ekin-Su’s “values of sustainability” — that said, it’s also worth noting that sustainability directory Good For You rated the company’s environmental record being as “very poor”.