Love Island
7 Of The Highest Highs (& Lowest Lows) From Love Island 2022
Victoria Sanusi looks back on series 8 and the lessons to take away.
What. A. Final! From the announcement of Big Brother’s return to the crowing of Ekin-Su and Davide, and the doing away of the prize money split, the Love Island 2022 final was truly a night to remember. I think we can all agree that Ekin-Su and “Italian Stallion” Davide are very worthy winners and we loved to see them win the big prize. Ekin-Su was easily the most entertaining person in the villa, from the moment she walked in as a bombshell. And Davide’s one-liners were comedy gold! Though I maintain that Luca and Gemma shouldn’t have reached the final, let alone come second place, we move. Damiyah coming third place and Tasha and Andrew in fourth rounded off the evening’s blockbuster ending. But before diving into the highs and lows of the past eight weeks – and boy are there many – I have to give a special shout out to Indiyah’s mum (“so, Deji”) and Tash’s dad. Their brief time in the villa was everything. I think they deserve the £50k prize. But back to the lessons Love Island 2022 taught us...
And on that note, it is my turn to bid you a fond farewell. Onto the next one – a double bill for 2023, too!