Let’s face it: no other couple has been as adorable as Damiyah. If you don’t agree, it’s because Dami’s Casa Amor antics have clouded your judgement. And I get it. But aside from that, they haven’t really had any hiccups (except for Indiyah calling Dami “Deji” a few times, which is hilarious). Their connection has been undeniable; constantly smiling around each other and always chatting. I’m crying again thinking about their personal handshake. Watching Dami shaking during his final speech, too, completely won me over.

Andrew and Tasha also really came through in the end. Despite the rocky middle, I have to raise my glass to them and their growth. The moment during Mad Movies when Andrew admits he cannot say anything to Tasha because of his own behaviour, despite Luca desperately egging him into anger, was a real moment of maturity, I thought. The moment Tasha said Andrew removes her cochlear implant for her when she falls asleep had be in crying my eyes out. This is a couple that will stand the test of time, I reckon.