Ellen From The Golden Bachelor Got A Telling Birthday Gift From Gerry

Several of the Golden Bachelor limo arrivals for Gerry Turner’s debut season veered into NSFW territory — and they were delightful. But contestant Ellen Goltzer’s entrance was memorable for a very different reason: She gave a literal shout-out to her friend, Roberta Zaktzer.

“Roberta, we made it!” Ellen cried, explaining to Gerry that her friend (and fellow Bachelor Nation stan) Roberta had cancer, and encouraged her to look for love on The Golden Bachelor. As a post-credits dedication revealed, Roberta passed away before the episode aired.

The entire exchange seemed to touch Gerry, who remarked that Ellen was a “lovely woman” as she strolled into the mansion. In the weeks since, their connection has only grown. In Episode 2, for example, he opted to give Ellen a birthday gift — only it was his birthday.

“That’s right. Since it’s my birthday, I can do whatever I want,” Gerry said, before handing Ellen a framed photo of their romance novel photoshoot, in which Ellen sported a wedding dress and cozied up next to Gerry. (Foreshadowing?!)

Ellen was moved by the gesture, calling it one of the best gifts she’d ever received. “I haven’t felt special in a very long time,” she said in a confessional. “Any man that can make me feel special at this stage in my life is possibly the man that I want to love. And I hope he feels the same.”

Time will tell if Gerry returns Ellen’s feelings. But in the meantime, here’s everything to know about Ellen’s life before joining The Golden Bachelor.

Ellen’s Family

Ellen shared in the cast introduction video that she was married for 25 years. She has two sons who are supportive of their mom’s journey, according to a recent Instagram post.

“When my two incredible sons told me they wanted me to be happy and find love again, I took their advice and said, ‘Why not?’”

Ellen’s Job

Though Ellen currently lives in Florida, she worked as a teacher in New York and retired about five years ago, per the school district website.

Many of Ellen’s fellow contestants proclaimed their love of pickleball (a must for Gerry, an avid player himself). But Ellen doesn’t just play — she’s the co-captain of her team, per her Golden Bachelor bio. She also enjoys golf, dancing, bocce ball, and card games.

Ellen’s Instagram

Ellen only joined Instagram recently, in time for the show’s cast announcement, but she’s already filled her feed with pieces of her fun-filled life: her pickleball team winning their division championship and a meal shared with friends. The contestant also has a playful sense of humor regarding her Golden Bachelor journey, as seen in a recent post about golfing with her friend, Dave.

“Indiana has great courses too, I’m assuming,” Ellen wrote, an apparent wink at the state Gerry calls “home.” Hey, maybe she’s harnessing the power of manifesting.