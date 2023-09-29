The Golden Bachelor Viewers Are Heartbroken About That Post-Credits Dedication

On Sept. 28, Gerry Turner made Bachelor Nation history as the franchise’s first 71-year-old lead. At the start of The Golden Bachelor premiere, the grandfather recalled the circumstances that led to him being on the show — namely, the passing of his wife and high school sweetheart, Toni.

“No one’s ever gonna replace Toni,” he said tearfully. “But... I yearn for the second chance in life to fall in love again: the person who can lay down beside you at night, not have to say anything, and you feel it. That’s love. That’s what I want.”

To that end, Gerry arrived at Bachelor Mansion and followed in the footsteps of the Bachelors who came before him. That isn’t to say he had a roadmap.

“If I give myself a retroactive piece of advice, it would be to give myself over to the process right from the very beginning,” Gerry recently told Bustle. “The loss of some of the personal privileges is actually a good thing. Don’t fight it, and embrace it right from the beginning. It makes life a lot easier.”

The evening followed all the traditional Bachelor beats — from chaotic limo arrivals to women worrying they didn’t get enough time with Gerry. But it stood out enough for several viewers on X (formerly Twitter) to voice their preference for the franchise’s newest title.

“WHY DID THEY WAIT SO LONG FOR THIS!?” one fan wondered, adding that it surpassed other seasons and spin-offs. User @cass-a-frass wrote that they didn’t even watch the original Bachelor series but were “delighted” by the new show. “I’m team everyone I think????? How can he choose???”

For several viewers, perhaps the most emotional moment of the evening happened in the final seconds — when a post-credits card appeared, dedicating the season to the memory of Roberta Zaktzer. Contestant Ellen Goltzer had mentioned Roberta upon her limo arrival, shouting, “Roberta, we made it!”

As she explained to Gerry, Roberta was her best friend of 60 years, and they were avid Bachelor Nation fans. Roberta had cancer, Ellen explained, and encouraged her friend to sign up for the show. “We collectively made this decision that, ‘You have to do this,’” she said.

Ellen and Gerry instantly clicked, and she called it “the best day of [her] life in so long.” The contestant later said it was “amazing” that Roberta would get to watch along. “Roberta, he’s a hunk!”

Sadly, Roberta’s dedication confirms that she didn’t get to tune in to the season premiere — and fans were understandably heartbroken. “Rest in peace,” wrote @Bachelor_Banter. “I love how beautifully her friend honored her.” Viewer @Maddie_Jones515 was shocked, too: “You mean to tell me that Roberta never even got to watch this?!!?”

As Ellen noted on Instagram, “True friendship is forever.”

Fans also praised the group of women on Gerry’s season, with user @sophimari13 calling it “a whole episode ... with women being kind and respectful to one another.” Another viewer called for 20 more men to join the show, “because every single lady here is perfect and deserves love.”

This is The Golden Bachelor, though, so Gerry (ideally) needs to choose just one woman at the end of this. Faith Martin became one to watch when she won the First Impression Rose. She wooed Gerry with her music earlier in the episode — which, @Panda_Hat_Girl said, was the “first time a contestant didn’t make me cringe when they picked up a guitar.”

As usual, fans must wait and see who wins Gerry’s season (and heart). The premiere ended with a peek at all the drama to come, but if you can’t wait to see how it all ends for the Golden Bachelor, these spoilers will hold you over until the finale.