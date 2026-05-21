Emily and Gabriel might finally get their happy ending. On May 21, Netflix revealed that Emily in Paris has begun production on Season 6, and made the surprise announcement that it would be the show’s final season. Star Lily Collins sent a message to fans in an Instagram video, explaining the decision and calling her time on the series “unforgettable.”

“Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show, and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime,” she said. “Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we’re now filming. I can’t wait for all of the magic behind, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We’re so incredibly grateful, and we love you all.”

Creator and writer Darren Star also issued a statement, expressing his gratitude to Netflix and the fans who made the show a success. “Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime,” he wrote. “Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris!”

But before Emily concludes her journey, she’s heading to Greece.

Netflix / Giulia Parmigiani

The fifth season ended with Emily’s perennial on-and-off love interest, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), getting an unexpected free vacation in Greece, courtesy of his new boss. After hearing that Emily broke up with her boyfriend, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), he sends her a classic postcard inviting her to join him.

Along with the announcement, Netflix shared new photos of Collins and Star filming on location in Greece, making Emily’s decision very clear. However, it won’t be the last stop on Emily’s European journey. The final season will also film in Monaco for the first time, before she heads back to the City of Love, because where else could Emily in Paris possibly end?

Netflix has not yet announced an official premiere date, but if the final season follows a similar production timeline to Season 5, fans can expect to live vicariously through Emily one last time at the end of 2026. Start making your Kir Royales.